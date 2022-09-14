The Worried Debtor
I don’t want anyone to struggle because I once had
I always hated feeling that worried and sad,
Everyday seemingly to me was a horrible nightmare
Sadly, I thought that no one did care.
I don’t want anyone to have worries or stress like me
Those tears again I don’t want to ever feel or see,
Whenever I looked around seeking out advice or help
All that there was, was myself.
I don’t want anyone to suffer or cry as I had once done
When away from my problems I just couldn’t run,
I was drowning and they called me selfish and also needy
But, I was neither and I never begged and I wasn’t greedy.
I don’t want anyone to lose faith and have sleepless nights as I did.
May that God forbid,
I truly wish that everyone to my left and right will have it better
May lenders forgive, as Jesus forgave us the worried debtor.
Randy L. McClave
Clean and Sober
Everyday is a great day to be alive
To be clean and sober and to thrive,
To wake up every morning with a smile on your face
And not wearing a hangover or drunkenness in disgrace.
It’s always best to have a clear mind while thinking
That’s why alcohol I am never drinking,
I am never mad or stay angry or never do I abuse
Because, I never get drunk from any type of booze.
I love waking up not worrying if I made a mistake
With not broken memories or promises to forsake,
Not worrying or pondering what I did the night before
And not hiding bottles in a drawer.
This I will say to you you sweet, sweet Taylor
Don’t drink like a sailor,
True indeed I only know your name, but not your story
But, please remember this, alcohol will destroy.
I love looking out at the beautiful skies
And never looking at them with bloodshot eyes,
Whether you are either a him or either a her
Remember this, everyday day is a great day to be alive and sober.
Randy L. McClave
The Devil Told Me
You get drunk and/or high because the Devil told you to
And that’s the same reasoning you cheat and have an affair,
You argue and you fight until you are black and blue
Because, you said the Devil told you to as a dare.
You lie and you sin, and you scream it’s because of the Devil
Because of all that sin and temptations he whispers in your ear,
And because of you, Satan will always revel
As you say that the Devil is always instigating and standing near.
You scream and you say that the Devil made you do it
When you did or do something terrible or horrible or wrong,
Then on the ground with a cockiness you will then spit
While saying that the soul is weak, but the back is strong.
For your sins and temptations the Devil gets the blame
Especially when you judge and hate others for the same reasons as well,
You blame the Devil by always calling out his name
But, remember this it’s you and not the Devil sending your soul to Hell.
Randy L. McClave
Ban Books, Not Guns
Let’s ban all the books and not ban guns
Let’s burn them all by the tons,
And the only book that should ever be printed and read
Is the book on how to shoot someone dead.
We don’t need books about turning the other cheek
That makes you only a coward and very weak,
And we don’t need a book teaching about forgiveness
As we all believe that it’s better to judge, hate and stalk and cuss.
We must always protect our family and our land
First we must reject and ignore God’s mighty hand,
And if we read a book where it tells us to forgive
Remember it’s always better to be on the defense and combative.
Instead of forgiving a thief which is written in a book
I would rather load my gun and shoot dead the crook,
And instead of me sending them straight to hell
I am instead sending my own soul there the book does tell.
And those who own a sword are always ready to fight
Never do they place their faith in God’s Almighty might,
And this I will always say to my family and friend
I would rather hold a Bible, than a gun in the very end.
Guns won’t be found in heaven, but instead in the fiery pit
Where evil, murder, sin and the devil does permit,
Ban all the books that you want, but remember you have not won
Because, I myself am reading and I am banning the gun.
Randy L. McClave
My Last Thoughts
As I am laid 6 feet underground
If you now listen, no more will I utter a sound,
No more poems will I ever again speak
And no more awards will I ever want or seek.
I once sought gold, but I gave it all away
Unto God in forgiveness I did always pray,
I had once sought love, but it didn’t seek me
Now, it is lost in my eternity.
As I now think back unto my youth
Where I once sought immortality, and always the truth,
Now a caring man they now lay down to sleep
And no tears for him will anyone ever weep.
Many souls I did desperately tried to warm
Whenever there came a coldness from a storm,
But, then as I slowly got unneeded and old
The ones who I had loved, left me out in the cold.
No more poems will I ever write
And no more poems with a smile will I ever again recite,
Here in life I truly did my best
But, now they have laid me down to my eternal rest.
Randy L. McClave
The Greediest
They drive to the donation box
To pick up food and shirts and socks,
Never do they ever make a deposit
Even when they have clothes in their closet.
They always claim a charity on their taxes
While on the beach him or her always relaxes,
And then when someone begs them for a penny
They of course always say that they don’t have any.
They never donate to a charity
And they are vocal to that point with a clarity,
Sometimes you notice it is the greediest
Who acts like they are the neediest.
Randy L. McClave
Don’t Tell My Mother
Don’t tell my mom that I’m falling apart
Please don’t tell her of my broken heart,
Please don’t tell her when I hurt
Because, from me she will never desert.
My scars have also become her scars
Which can’t be cured from ointment in jars,
And my pain would also then become hers as well
That for a fact and a certainty I can honestly tell.
She talks to her friends about me to impress
Unto others I have no pain or worries or stress,
But, it’s only in her mind and in her brain
That I have no worries, or any pain.
Please don’t ever let my mother hear
That when I am alone I’m scared and I cry a tear,
Because, I know that I’m emotionally dying inside
And to my mother about those feelings, I have lied.
My mother has dealt with this for herself for many years
With much worries, and sadness and fears,
To her she felt like she had committed a sin or a crime;
Now, I got it this time.
Randy L. McClave
Gossiping
Gossip is carried by haters
And it is always spread by fools,
It’s accepted by idiots, it’s creator’s
Where common sense never rules.
It can turn a caring woman into a tramp
It can make a good man look bad,
And it make a coward a champ
And it can make a very good person very sad.
It can make a bad person look good
And it can make an honest person a liar,
It makes a loving person wonder why they should
And it brings gossipers closer to Hell’s fire.
It can cause a good heart to hate
It can cause a true person to lose their belief,
And it can change forever someone’s fate
And it can turn a joyous time into heartbreak and grief.
It makes a busybody look like a prophet
It makes the scum seemed as royalty,
All that they care about is their own profit
They have no true devotion or loyalty.
The truth a gossiper doesn’t care about or know
Gossiping people never do pray,
Because, they only speak on the Devil’s radio
They become the Devil’s personal DJ.
Randy L. McClave
I Wash My Hands Clean of You
Keep all my junk that’s in the trunk
Keep all my stuff I have had enough,
And keep all of my things, my clothes and rings
As I wash my hands clean of you.
Keep all that I had, I won’t get mad
Keep all that I bought, that I had sought,
And keep all that I did earn, which you refused to return
As I wash my hands clean of you.
Keep all that’s in the house, even the louse
Keep all of the lies, and also the sighs,
And keep all the promises broke, and all in the poke
As I wash my hands clean of you.
Keep all of the tears, over the days and years
Keep all of the bull, and stay the fool,
And keep all the gifts given, you’re forgiven
I just washed my hands clean of you.
Randy L. McClave
Two Cheeks To Turn
Biblically, I have just two cheeks to turn
Then you I will burn,
I will then consciously retaliate
My vengeance will be your unforgettable fate.
Hit me once and I will turn my cheek
Not at all because I am weak,
But, because how I was raised and taught
And peace and friendship is what I have sought.
Strike me twice and I will grin
And I definitely will stray away from sin,
You will not feel my total wrath
Even if at me you might joke and laugh.
Strike me a third time and this I will tell
For you, my response to you will not end well,
I have no more cheeks left to turn
Now a biblical lesson you will definitely learn.
Randy L. McClave
Like A Queen
I just want her to be happy
No matter whatever that does mean,
I don’t want her ever to feel crappy
I want her to feel and be treated like a Queen.
I want her to find someone to give her love
The love that she always deserved from me,
I want that love to fit on her like a glove
That is my deepest prayer and is my truest plea.
I want her to meet and find someone caring
Who’ll always see her as I do now,
Someone who is not at all mean or despairing
Someone with who she’ll take a vow.
I want to see her happy and joyous
I don’t want to see her with sadness or strife,
And if she sees me I want to be anonymous
I want her to be happy for the rest of her life.
Randy L. McClave