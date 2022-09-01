Like A Queen
I just want her to be happy
No matter whatever that does mean,
I don’t want her ever to feel crappy
I want her to feel and be treated like a Queen.
I want her to find someone to give her love
The love that she always deserved from me,
I want that love to fit on her like a glove
That is my deepest prayer and is my truest plea.
I want her to meet and find someone caring
Who’ll always see her as I do now,
Someone who is not at all mean or despairing
Someone with who she’ll take a vow.
I want to see her happy and joyous
I don’t want to see her with sadness or strife,
And if she sees me I want to be anonymous
I want her to be happy for the rest of her life.
Randy L. McClave
And God Said
When he was born, God was already there
God then whispered unto him, his very first prayer,
And then God told him, that from him he would never hide
And that God would always be at his side.
Sadly soon he walked alone forgetting all about God
While moving forward and backwards stepping on both stone and sod,
But, when his soul was full of worries and and timeless fears
God then whispered unto him, “let me wipe away those tears”.
Then when the world gave him attractions with fright and doubt
When he tried to escape the confusion by finding an easy road out,
Then when confusion and doubt were lamented in his eyes
God then said unto him, “like a speck let me remove those lies”.
When he believed that he was carrying everyone’s weight
From judging and accusing and also from debt and hate,
While he was walking and struggling seemingly alone down the road
God said, with a smile, “let me help you again with your load”.
With a smile, God looked and saw him so tired and weary
Whereas when everyone else saw him, they were sad and teary,
God said, “your feet are tired and sore they need no longer to roam”
God then said, with a smile, “It’s time now for me to bring you home”.
Randy L. McClave
It’s All Up To You
It’s all up to you, my child
It’s all up to you
In whatever you may choose to do
It’s all up to you
You can live a life of sin
Or see a new life begin
With Jesus standing there to see you through
But it’s all up to you
You’ve heard of the glory of Heaven
And you’ve heard of the ravages of Hell
And today you will make a decision
One I pray will serve you well
You know, some won’t be entering Heaven
For they have failed to heed the call
Jesus called but they chose not to answer
And now they stand to lose it all
How can you live a life without Jesus
Knowing that there’s something not right
And you struggle within your emotions
It seems to be a constant fight
Remember who’s standing there knocking
Waiting for an opened door
The One who will stand beside you
And be with you forever more
John F. Enyart and Donald R. Nelson
ARMCO/AK Steel
The water towers now lay on the ground
No longer can their foundations be remembered or found,
Once they were standing so majestically tall for all to see
They once stood for a great steel making company.
As I looked again I sadly accept that all is now gone
Even the mighty Blast Furnaces which use to blow on,
No longer can you hear their mighty sound
Because, they too have also fallen to the ground.
I say goodbye to you an old and majestic friend
Because of you to college my children I did send,
And because of you I bought a house and a car and whatever I did need
Clothes for my family and myself and food to feed.
I look back at all the great memories that you helped create
Before and after I entered through your main gate,
The friends and the stories the sadness and the joys and cheer
They too, have been laid to rest here.
No longer or anymore do they make iron or steel
No longer is it called or seen as a mighty world class mill,
And no more slabs or sheets or ingots will it ever yield
Now, it has become a graveyard in a large empty field.
Randy L. McClave
The Worried Debtor
I don’t want anyone to struggle because I once had
I always hated feeling that worried and sad,
Everyday seemingly to me was a horrible nightmare
Sadly, I thought that no one did care.
I don’t want anyone to have worries or stress like me
Those tears again I don’t want to ever feel or see,
Whenever I looked around seeking out advice or help
All that there was, was myself.
I don’t want anyone to suffer or cry as I had once done
When away from my problems I just couldn’t run,
I was drowning and they called me selfish and also needy
But, I was neither and I never begged and I wasn’t greedy.
I don’t want anyone to lose faith and have sleepless nights as I did.
May that God forbid,
I truly wish that everyone to my left and right will have it better
May lenders forgive, as Jesus forgave us the worried debtor.
Randy L. McClave
Clean and Sober
Everyday is a great day to be alive
To be clean and sober and to thrive,
To wake up every morning with a smile on your face
And not wearing a hangover or drunkenness in disgrace.
It’s always best to have a clear mind while thinking
That’s why alcohol I am never drinking,
I am never mad or stay angry or never do I abuse
Because, I never get drunk from any type of booze.
I love waking up not worrying if I made a mistake
With not broken memories or promises to forsake,
Not worrying or pondering what I did the night before
And not hiding bottles in a drawer.
This I will say to you you sweet, sweet Taylor
Don’t drink like a sailor,
True indeed I only know your name, but not your story
But, please remember this, alcohol will destroy.
I love looking out at the beautiful skies
And never looking at them with bloodshot eyes,
Whether you are either a him or either a her
Remember this, everyday day is a great day to be alive and sober.
Randy L. McClave
The Devil Told Me
You get drunk and/or high because the Devil told you to
And that’s the same reasoning you cheat and have an affair,
You argue and you fight until you are black and blue
Because, you said the Devil told you to as a dare.
You lie and you sin, and you scream it’s because of the Devil
Because of all that sin and temptations he whispers in your ear,
And because of you, Satan will always revel
As you say that the Devil is always instigating and standing near.
You scream and you say that the Devil made you do it
When you did or do something terrible or horrible or wrong,
Then on the ground with a cockiness you will then spit
While saying that the soul is weak, but the back is strong.
For your sins and temptations the Devil gets the blame
Especially when you judge and hate others for the same reasons as well,
You blame the Devil by always calling out his name
But, remember this it’s you and not the Devil sending your soul to Hell.
Randy L. McClave
Ban Books, Not Guns
Let’s ban all the books and not ban guns
Let’s burn them all by the tons,
And the only book that should ever be printed and read
Is the book on how to shoot someone dead.
We don’t need books about turning the other cheek
That makes you only a coward and very weak,
And we don’t need a book teaching about forgiveness
As we all believe that it’s better to judge, hate and stalk and cuss.
We must always protect our family and our land
First we must reject and ignore God’s mighty hand,
And if we read a book where it tells us to forgive
Remember it’s always better to be on the defense and combative.
Instead of forgiving a thief which is written in a book
I would rather load my gun and shoot dead the crook,
And instead of me sending them straight to hell
I am instead sending my own soul there the book does tell.
And those who own a sword are always ready to fight
Never do they place their faith in God’s Almighty might,
And this I will always say to my family and friend
I would rather hold a Bible, than a gun in the very end.
Guns won’t be found in heaven, but instead in the fiery pit
Where evil, murder, sin and the devil does permit,
Ban all the books that you want, but remember you have not won
Because, I myself am reading and I am banning the gun.
Randy L. McClave