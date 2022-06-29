Someone You Know
Someone you know is gay
Maybe someone that you might see every day,
Maybe it’s a friend, to the bitter end
And maybe for them you pray.
Someone that you know is bi
Maybe it’s that person to who you said hi,
Maybe it’s that person there, for whom you’ll say a prayer
That person who is a good guy.
Someone you know is transgender
But, their beliefs you try not to remember,
You forget their name, or from where they came
But, they are so very kind and tender.
Someone you know is someone’s mate
Someone you know is someone’s date,
Maybe it’s someone you love, and you think highly of
So, think before you speak with hate.
Randy L. McClave
I’m An Adult
I don’t spread gossip or lies or ever an insult,
If not a proven fact then I know that it’s just a lie
A peace of factual knowing no one can contradict or deny,
So, I believe in the truth, because I’m an adult.
I don’t believe in rumors and I won’t let them catapult,
I will laugh and then I will ignore those lies that I hear
First with a prayer and then a hymn there is no fear,
That’s why I always believe in the facts alone, because I am an adult.
I don’t follow mobs or racist groups or any crazy cult,
I don’t wave or carry banners other than my state or my country’s flag
Never do I promote or show off a piece of a propaganda rag,
And I don’t wear insulting hats or shirts because I’m an adult.
As a child cries and screams with great exult,
When they make up stories from movies and/or books
Where they believe in wizards and monsters and caring crooks,
I do not mimic that child, because I am a adult
Fake news sites I will not ever believe or consult,
Neither do I believe in those ignorant elected officials or tabloid sites
I am against the racist hate of others who believe in power to the whites,
Because, I am a Christian-caring Bible carrying adult.
Randy L. McClave
THE MISFIT CHURCH
We are the church of the believers
And like all we all have once been used by deceivers,
We are a church of children and women and men
And we all try our best to avoid all sin.
Some of us might still smoke or curse
Maybe a man might carry a purse,
Maybe him or her are covered up with tats
And some of us are republicans and some are democrats.
Some of us are clean-shaven and some wear a beard
Some of seem very odd or difficult or weird,
And then are the some as quite as mouse
As they sit and worship in God’s house.
Some of us enjoy to dress up while sitting on the pew
Some wears shorts or sweats like I do,
And not one of us can carry a tune
And of course there is some that sing like a loon.
We all are either married, divorced or single
And we love to joke and help others and mingle,
In church we break bread and we worship together
Soon we’ll all be in heaven forever.
Some of us cook with propane and some cook with charcoal
Good tasty food as salvation is our ultimate goal,
We are indeed an odd family of men, women, girls and boys,
We are the church of the misfit toys.
Randy L. McClave