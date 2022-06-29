Someone You Know

Someone you know is gay

Maybe someone that you might see every day,

Maybe it’s a friend, to the bitter end

And maybe for them you pray.

Someone that you know is bi

Maybe it’s that person to who you said hi,

Maybe it’s that person there, for whom you’ll say a prayer

That person who is a good guy.

Someone you know is transgender

But, their beliefs you try not to remember,

You forget their name, or from where they came

But, they are so very kind and tender.

Someone you know is someone’s mate

Someone you know is someone’s date,

Maybe it’s someone you love, and you think highly of

So, think before you speak with hate.

Randy L. McClave

I’m An Adult

I don’t spread gossip or lies or ever an insult,

If not a proven fact then I know that it’s just a lie

A peace of factual knowing no one can contradict or deny,

So, I believe in the truth, because I’m an adult.

I don’t believe in rumors and I won’t let them catapult,

I will laugh and then I will ignore those lies that I hear

First with a prayer and then a hymn there is no fear,

That’s why I always believe in the facts alone, because I am an adult.

I don’t follow mobs or racist groups or any crazy cult,

I don’t wave or carry banners other than my state or my country’s flag

Never do I promote or show off a piece of a propaganda rag,

And I don’t wear insulting hats or shirts because I’m an adult.

As a child cries and screams with great exult,

When they make up stories from movies and/or books

Where they believe in wizards and monsters and caring crooks,

I do not mimic that child, because I am a adult

Fake news sites I will not ever believe or consult,

Neither do I believe in those ignorant elected officials or tabloid sites

I am against the racist hate of others who believe in power to the whites,

Because, I am a Christian-caring Bible carrying adult.

Randy L. McClave

THE MISFIT CHURCH

We are the church of the believers

And like all we all have once been used by deceivers,

We are a church of children and women and men

And we all try our best to avoid all sin.

Some of us might still smoke or curse

Maybe a man might carry a purse,

Maybe him or her are covered up with tats

And some of us are republicans and some are democrats.

Some of us are clean-shaven and some wear a beard

Some of seem very odd or difficult or weird,

And then are the some as quite as mouse

As they sit and worship in God’s house.

Some of us enjoy to dress up while sitting on the pew

Some wears shorts or sweats like I do,

And not one of us can carry a tune

And of course there is some that sing like a loon.

We all are either married, divorced or single

And we love to joke and help others and mingle,

In church we break bread and we worship together

Soon we’ll all be in heaven forever.

Some of us cook with propane and some cook with charcoal

Good tasty food as salvation is our ultimate goal,

We are indeed an odd family of men, women, girls and boys,

We are the church of the misfit toys.

Randy L. McClave

Tags

Trending Video