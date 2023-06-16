What We Wear
Clothes can be washed and mended
As they were all intended,
And if there is a rip or even a tear
They are all easy to repair.
They can be ironed and also pressed
Then later again they are well dressed,
No one will notice the tear or the rip or the stain
Or the wear because it does not remain.
Clothes are not intended to last forever
In the end they are burnt in fire to end their endeavor,
Clothes were created by man
To warm and to protect him as they can.
Our soul is like the clothes that we put on
Looks and thoughts about it can be drawn,
Depending how dirty or clean that the soul might be
The way that we act and how we are all can see.
Our soul as well must get repaired and then clean
And not by a seamstress or a washing machine,
The soul is like dirty torn clothes
They too can be cleaned and repaired by Jesus who arose.
Randy L. McClave
Just Be Nice
If you are ever looking at me
I will give you a smile just for free,
And if I’m feeling that brave
I’ll even give you a wave.
If you’re ever entering or exiting a store
For you, I will always open the door,
And if you’re behind me in the grocery line
I will let you in front of me to save you time.
If you’re in a hurry or in a race
I will let you have that parking space,
Out of anger I will never ever blow my car horn
Out of hatefulness that way I will not warn.
I will always give you a smile
And never will I give you any guile,
And if we bump into each other on the path
I will then give you a laugh.
In me you will not ever find any anger or dread
I never get off on the wrong side of the bed,
Once my mother gave me this free advice
It costs nothing to just be nice.
Randy L. McClave