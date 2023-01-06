Life’s Path
He needed help and also a dollar
But, he didn’t have to plead or had to holler,
Because that very same day I got paid
And for help from God that stranger had solemnly prayed.
This of course wasn’t the first time for me
I once helped a blind man to see,
I was in a different country and a blind man held unto my arm
While I slowly navigated him out of harm.
I once met a tired and busy woman in a parking lot
She had her shopping cart filled to the very top,
She asked me if I needed an empty cart that day
I told her that didn’t, but I grabbed it because I was heading that way.
I found a puppy that was hungry and lost
So, I fed and found it’s owner all free of cost,
That puppy just happened to be where I was
So, I gave it all my attention and my love.
I remember all the people who I had met accidentally
And who needed help coincidentally,
We both happened to be at the very same place
I now know that we were both led their by grace.
I know that God had put us both there because of our soul
Our interaction and meeting was his ultimate goal,
So, without a smirk or even a laugh
I know that God almighty had placed us each in each other’s path.
Randy L. McClave
Her Needs and Wants
If your boyfriend can’t afford your needs
So, you stopped calling him lover or honey,
Unto your expensive desires he sadly concedes
Because, he doesn’t make that much money,
You want your boyfriend to buy you the best
He tries but he’ll need another job to afford it,
He wishes that he could, he embarrassedly confessed
And you still have another fit.
He has bought you the clothes that you wear
And the perfumes and colognes that you put on,
He paid for the styling of your beautiful hair
And also bought your nylon.
He enjoys taking you out to eat
So, that you don’t have to cook or cleanup at home,
And he enjoyed buying you that special sweet
While you both were vacationing in Rome.
So, if your boyfriend can’t afford your every material need
Though he truly wishes and prayed that he can,
Unto these words I wish you would really heed
Look for a job, and not for another man.
Randy L. McClave
Remember Unto the Wealthy
The poor needs to be clothed and fed
The middle class wants not to be in the red,
And the Government wants to help the poor
Whereas the rich wants to have more.
The poor and the needy pay little if any taxes
Happily that is how it should be and it relaxes,
The middle class pays at least 13 percent to the IRS
And the wealthy pays 4 percent if not even less.
So, before you criticize the poor and the needy
Why not look at the wealthy and the greedy,
The middle class pays more than their fair share
And God hears them and the poor in prayer.
The middle class supports our country substantially
And they keep our economy going financially
While the rich pay almost nothing at all
Remember unto the wealthy, “Be generous”, said Apostle Paul.
Randy L. McClave