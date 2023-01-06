Life’s Path

He needed help and also a dollar

But, he didn’t have to plead or had to holler,

Because that very same day I got paid

And for help from God that stranger had solemnly prayed.

This of course wasn’t the first time for me

I once helped a blind man to see,

I was in a different country and a blind man held unto my arm

While I slowly navigated him out of harm.

I once met a tired and busy woman in a parking lot

She had her shopping cart filled to the very top,

She asked me if I needed an empty cart that day

I told her that didn’t, but I grabbed it because I was heading that way.

I found a puppy that was hungry and lost

So, I fed and found it’s owner all free of cost,

That puppy just happened to be where I was

So, I gave it all my attention and my love.

I remember all the people who I had met accidentally

And who needed help coincidentally,

We both happened to be at the very same place

I now know that we were both led their by grace.

I know that God had put us both there because of our soul

Our interaction and meeting was his ultimate goal,

So, without a smirk or even a laugh

I know that God almighty had placed us each in each other’s path.

Randy L. McClave

Her Needs and Wants

If your boyfriend can’t afford your needs

So, you stopped calling him lover or honey,

Unto your expensive desires he sadly concedes

Because, he doesn’t make that much money,

You want your boyfriend to buy you the best

He tries but he’ll need another job to afford it,

He wishes that he could, he embarrassedly confessed

And you still have another fit.

He has bought you the clothes that you wear

And the perfumes and colognes that you put on,

He paid for the styling of your beautiful hair

And also bought your nylon.

He enjoys taking you out to eat

So, that you don’t have to cook or cleanup at home,

And he enjoyed buying you that special sweet

While you both were vacationing in Rome.

So, if your boyfriend can’t afford your every material need

Though he truly wishes and prayed that he can,

Unto these words I wish you would really heed

Look for a job, and not for another man.

Randy L. McClave

Remember Unto the Wealthy

The poor needs to be clothed and fed

The middle class wants not to be in the red,

And the Government wants to help the poor

Whereas the rich wants to have more.

The poor and the needy pay little if any taxes

Happily that is how it should be and it relaxes,

The middle class pays at least 13 percent to the IRS

And the wealthy pays 4 percent if not even less.

So, before you criticize the poor and the needy

Why not look at the wealthy and the greedy,

The middle class pays more than their fair share

And God hears them and the poor in prayer.

The middle class supports our country substantially

And they keep our economy going financially

While the rich pay almost nothing at all

Remember unto the wealthy, “Be generous”, said Apostle Paul.

Randy L. McClave

Tags

Trending Video