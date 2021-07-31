A Kind of Love
Not only are you my lover,
but you are my best friend.
The kind of love that we have,
I know will never end.
The kind of love that matters,
when you put the other first,
and help them through life's troubles
from better and from worst.
To think about their wishes
and be ready to meet their need.
That's the kind of love that we share,
and it's very rare indeed.
We've grown so as a couple,
throughout our many years.
We can face our graying future,
with anticipation, not fears.
When we stood together to marry
I knew that together we'd be good.
But I love you more today
Than I ever thought I could.
Tomorrow may hold sadness
We never really know,
But togehter we can face it,
And our love is sure to grow,
This is that special kind of love
That is forever in the heart.
I'll love you with all my being ...
When even in death do us part.
Ann Wiseman
Gardening
I enjoy to garden in my yard
To reduce my worries and my stress,
I mark the plants with a little card
And over them I hope nature will bless.
I will dig a hole and place them in,
Then I will cover them up once again.
I maintain my garden after all is planted
Then I eagerly wait for the plants to grow,
I feel like unto my soul a power was granted
To see birth from what I did sow.
I then give them love and also care,
Life and nature is in the air.
I garden whenever that I can
As I enjoy bringing forth beauty and life,
This should be the purpose of all man
As it helps maintains sanity and releases strife.
So, into my garden with a smile I will proceed,
As I plant another flower or seed.
Into the earth I will dig a hole
And inside it I will put a seed or a plant,
Giving life and beauty is my truest goal
Then love and care for it I will chant.
I love to garden and give life all year long,
Because murder is so wrong.
Randy L. McClave
News
Good news travels slow
Whereas bad news always travels fast,
As the wind does surely blow
Into the ship’s mast.
It will come across everybody’s ears
As quick as a ship does sail,
Bad news always brings tears
Sadly the truth does not always prevail.
Lies will quickly travel across the oceans
And good news will head that way too
But, remember the speakers thoughts and notions
And who wouldn’t cross a puddle for you.
Randy L. McClave