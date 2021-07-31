A Kind of Love

Not only are you my lover,

but you are my best friend.

The kind of love that we have,

I know will never end.

The kind of love that matters,

when you put the other first,

and help them through life's troubles

from better and from worst.

To think about their wishes

and be ready to meet their need.

That's the kind of love that we share,

and it's very rare indeed.

We've grown so as a couple,

throughout our many years.

We can face our graying future,

with anticipation, not fears.

When we stood together to marry

I knew that together we'd be good.

But I love you more today

Than I ever thought I could.

Tomorrow may hold sadness

We never really know,

But togehter we can face it,

And our love is sure to grow,

This is that special kind of love

That is forever in the heart.

I'll love you with all my being ...

When even in death do us part.

Ann Wiseman

Gardening

I enjoy to garden in my yard

To reduce my worries and my stress,

I mark the plants with a little card

And over them I hope nature will bless.

I will dig a hole and place them in,

Then I will cover them up once again.

I maintain my garden after all is planted

Then I eagerly wait for the plants to grow,

I feel like unto my soul a power was granted

To see birth from what I did sow.

I then give them love and also care,

Life and nature is in the air.

I garden whenever that I can

As I enjoy bringing forth beauty and life,

This should be the purpose of all man

As it helps maintains sanity and releases strife.

So, into my garden with a smile I will proceed,

As I plant another flower or seed.

Into the earth I will dig a hole

And inside it I will put a seed or a plant,

Giving life and beauty is my truest goal

Then love and care for it I will chant.

I love to garden and give life all year long,

Because murder is so wrong.

Randy L. McClave

News

Good news travels slow

Whereas bad news always travels fast,

As the wind does surely blow

Into the ship’s mast.

It will come across everybody’s ears

As quick as a ship does sail,

Bad news always brings tears

Sadly the truth does not always prevail.

Lies will quickly travel across the oceans

And good news will head that way too

But, remember the speakers thoughts and notions

And who wouldn’t cross a puddle for you.

Randy L. McClave

