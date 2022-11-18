Back to Where We Were
When our fathers formed this great U.S.of A.
They had God in their hearts
And with God as their foundation
Nothing could tear it apart
With God on their side they built
The greatest nation proud and fair
God, You truly blessed them
There’s no question You were there.
There was a time when
WE put You first in everything
We’d give You the credit
For all the blessings You would bring
And for all our thankfulness
You’d bless us with an even greater share
Take us back, Lord
Take us back to where we were
Then it seems, Lord, we forgot
From where all the blessings came
And we set You aside, Lord
And praised ourselves for all the fame
And tho others left You standing
There are those who still believe You care
And You can take us back, Lord
Take us back to where we were
Touch our land, Lord
Take us back to where we were
To a God-fearing nation
And people who really care
Let us just once more
Reach out and learn to share
Take us back, Lord
Take us back to where we were
John F. Enyart
and Donald R. Nelson
What Pastor Pete Says
I do not hate you because you are transgender or gay
I do not hate you in any way,
And I do not hate you because you are a liar or a cheater
Or because you have denied Christ as once did Peter.
I do not hate you because you are an alcoholic
I do not hate you because of the people with whom you frolic,
And I do not hate you because you abuse your temple
Corruption unto your body, which is but a rental.
I do not hate you because you take drugs
Or because you proudly hang around with thugs,
And I do not hate you because you take the lords name in vain
And I do not hate you because you cause me pain.
I do not hate you because you are a prostitute
Not one bit of hate for you can I or will I ever constitute,
And I do not hate you because you are a thief
Or because you break promises like the turning of a leaf.
I do not hate you because you broke the law
Or because of you someone else did take the fall,
And I do not hate you because you are very greedy
Or because you hate and mock the poor and the needy.
I do not hate you because of your lust or pride
I do not hate you for your wrath and gluttony as your guide,
And I do not hate you because you are very mean and slothful
And I do not hate you because you are wrothful.
I do not hate you because if you burnt someone’s dinner
And I do not even hate you because you are a sinner,
I just hate the sin;
The end.
Randy L. McClave
Peace Be With You
Wish for flowers that bloom in the morning.
Wish for happiness among families at dawning.
I can hear the train whistle a-blowing.
Steady for friends and family so they are awake and knowing
The day is welcome to them, with sunshine galore.
Peace and tranquility is ours now and forever more.
A majestic view that’s always yours and mine.
Will brighten with indefinite seasons and trying times.
You can rest assured that the mighty Christians will lead others to Christ’s temple.
There will be peace now, and forever more.
Joyce Childers
Joy
I wonder why that Christmas-time fills my heart with Joy?
Could it be the angels carol that sing the birth of the Baby Boy?
Or is it the happy spirit that fills our town with caring.
Or the brightly colored sweatshirts it seems everyone is wearing.
Could it be those cards sent to families and friends?
Or just the wish of Merry Christmas that everybody sends.
It could be shopping and diving those gifts that we hope will please.
And all the decorations on the gayly lighted trees.
Could it be the smells of baking that filter through the house?
Or the secret shopping trips with that extra special spouse.
It’s a time when children gather home and go to church of Christmas Eve.
And grandchildren are all wide-eyed because in Santa they believe.
Could it be the memories of my parents and a childhood filled with love?
I know the reason for my Joy ... It’ is all the above!
Ann Wiseman
Taking Care Of
Who’s going to care for me when I am old
Not her! I have been told,
I take care of her now, which she does allow
But, soon will everything that I own be sold.
Will she ever truly take care of me
Will she also help me walk and see,
And at my side, will she be there with pride
Or will she just set herself free.
In the many upcoming years
Which will be encased by hardships and tears,
I will be there all that I can, as I am her man
And I promise to wipe away her worries and fears.
But, then of course I will be much older
And probably then not that much bolder,
But, her I will love, and lovingly took care of
And she’ll always have my ear and my shoulder.
Will she remember the promises that we both made
And a oath to each other we also prayed,
Or will she just forget it, if I become an invalid
And from me then, will she have forgotten and then strayed.
To take care of me she never will
She’s not a doctor, and that’s not on her bill,
She will refuse and shout, then she’ll walk out
She will not take care of me when I’m old and over the hill.
Randy L. McClave
It’s a Boy!
It’s a boy!
She exclaimed with pride and joy,
For all the world to hear
Then she cried a happy tear.
She was so excited about the news
She’s already buying the baby shoes,
Now she’s looking in dictionaries for a name
Which will bring pride and not embarrassment or shame.
This is her very first child
Which will be like a lamb, so mild,
And she will give him all of her love and care
And every night he’ll be in her every prayer.
She’s now buying boxing gloves and baseballs
She’s forsaking the cosmetic kits and dolls,
And she’s redecorating her house through and through
Instead of pink, she’s now decorating in blue.
She’ll be the best mother than there ever was
As she’ll give him constant support and love,
And no matter if she’ll suffer the worst
She’ll always put him first.
She’s gonna give birth to a Dragon Slayer
She’s going to have a little football player,
The anticipation has just begun
Because, she’s gonna have a son.
Randy L. McClave
My Body, My Temple
I never not once ever got high
Nor did I ever want to or did try,
And I never ever smoked pot
Not because of the fear of being caught.
I never ever took any type of illegal drugs
Or drank moonshine from jugs,
I have never drank whiskey or even a beer
I never drank any alcohol, I wanna make that clear.
You will never see me smoking a cigarette or a cigar
In my home or on the streets or in a bar,
You will never ever see me smoking
Because I don’t want to cause anyone to begin choking.
I don’t want to receive or give anyone cancer
Abstinence, it is the only answer,
My son never heard or saw me smoke or drink
That’s caused his impressionable mind to reason and think.
Unto God or man I won’t be a bad example
So, alcohol or drugs or smoking I never not once did sample,
And proudly I will make this truthful confession
Because of me, my son doesn’t have that nasty obsession.
If the Bible ever tells me, “No!”
Then those seeds I will not ever sow,
I will answer my reasoning why not very simple
My body is indeed my temple.
Randy L. McClave
Without a Word
I’m not mad that you didn’t want me
I hope now that you can see,
Even though I really wanted you
Happily I had thought that you wanted me too.
Of course I am still mad
And of course I am also heartbroken and sad,
Because your true feelings about me you did hid
Because liking me, you acted like you did.
You made me fall for you then
I then forgot about all lies and sin,
You made me forget about my true being
When you I was lovingly and happily seeing.
Then one day you were gone
Without a message or a letter I had to move on,
From me without tears or regret you did depart
That is what broke my heart.
Randy L. McClave
The Child Flower
Raise a child like a flower
Give them the warmth and nourishment they need,
Give them the love and care to empower
Never grow them like a weed.
Check and care for them daily and regardless
Like a blooming flower they are your child,
So, grow them to bloom happy and lovingly
And like a weed, don’t let them ever grow wild.
As the flower reaches toward the sun
It is reaching also for its future as well,
And so does the reaching of every daughter and son
As with their gardener they too do dwell.
Look at all the flowers that started from seeds
As they were when they were first planted by God,
Children are the plants and not the weeds
Lying warm underneath the worlds sod.
Be always so careful of their environment
As you do when a beautiful flower you do plant,
One day they will notice your footprint
And they’ll be painted either as a doodle or a Rembrandt.
Randy L. McClave