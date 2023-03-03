I Will Love You

I will love you until the oceans go dry

That I swear I will,

I will love you with every tear that I cry

Or until my heart stands still.

I will love when you are next to me

And I will love you when you are not,

Because of you, my soul’s not free

You are the love that I had desperately sought.

I will love you with every poem that I write

And every dream that I remember,

And I will love you with every word that I recite

As though Ignited by a fiery ember.

I will love you with all of my memories

Every night that I lay down to sleep,

And I will remember all of the painted sceneries

Of course, only the ones that God allows me to keep.

I will love you when I am old and gray

And even when my days are all numbered,

Because of you and love I will always pray

Even, if with pain I am encumbered.

I will love you when God calls me home

And there for you I will patiently wait,

No more will my feet or my dreams again ever roam

Because I will be waiting for you at the Pearly Gate.

Randy L. McClave

Tags

Trending Video