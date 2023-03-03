I Will Love You
I will love you until the oceans go dry
That I swear I will,
I will love you with every tear that I cry
Or until my heart stands still.
I will love when you are next to me
And I will love you when you are not,
Because of you, my soul’s not free
You are the love that I had desperately sought.
I will love you with every poem that I write
And every dream that I remember,
And I will love you with every word that I recite
As though Ignited by a fiery ember.
I will love you with all of my memories
Every night that I lay down to sleep,
And I will remember all of the painted sceneries
Of course, only the ones that God allows me to keep.
I will love you when I am old and gray
And even when my days are all numbered,
Because of you and love I will always pray
Even, if with pain I am encumbered.
I will love you when God calls me home
And there for you I will patiently wait,
No more will my feet or my dreams again ever roam
Because I will be waiting for you at the Pearly Gate.
Randy L. McClave