Poverty Exists

Poverty exists because of you and me

If only from God’s eyes we could see,

From God’s eyes he even sheds a tear

From the starving people that are here.

Yes! God could feed the poor and the hungry

In every state and also in every country,

But, God gave man his own free will

So, he could help his starving brothers with a meal.

He hath filled the hungry with good things

And unto them the Angels watches and sings,

And then when comes the poor man’s day

The rich he hath sent empty and away.

We have people who are starving

We have people who upon a steak who are carving,

And those two people are both brothers

But, with different fathers and mothers.

It’s not because we cannot feed the poor

Or because they need or want more,

It’s all because of an uncaring and unfathomable itch

It’s because, we cannot satisfy the rich.

Randy L. McClave

I Am Loved

I’m loved

When I have an extra dollar,

I am loved

When I arrive after they did holler.

I’m loved

When I am there to help them out,

I am loved

When I help relieve all doubt.

I am loved

They continually scream and say,

I’m loved

They tell me constantly everyday.

I am loved

When I have cash in my pocket,

I’m loved

When I buy them clothes or a locket.

I am loved

When I answer them begging at my door

I’m loved

But, only when I love them more.

Randy L. McClave

