Poverty Exists
Poverty exists because of you and me
If only from God’s eyes we could see,
From God’s eyes he even sheds a tear
From the starving people that are here.
Yes! God could feed the poor and the hungry
In every state and also in every country,
But, God gave man his own free will
So, he could help his starving brothers with a meal.
He hath filled the hungry with good things
And unto them the Angels watches and sings,
And then when comes the poor man’s day
The rich he hath sent empty and away.
We have people who are starving
We have people who upon a steak who are carving,
And those two people are both brothers
But, with different fathers and mothers.
It’s not because we cannot feed the poor
Or because they need or want more,
It’s all because of an uncaring and unfathomable itch
It’s because, we cannot satisfy the rich.
Randy L. McClave
I Am Loved
I’m loved
When I have an extra dollar,
I am loved
When I arrive after they did holler.
I’m loved
When I am there to help them out,
I am loved
When I help relieve all doubt.
I am loved
They continually scream and say,
I’m loved
They tell me constantly everyday.
I am loved
When I have cash in my pocket,
I’m loved
When I buy them clothes or a locket.
I am loved
When I answer them begging at my door
I’m loved
But, only when I love them more.
Randy L. McClave