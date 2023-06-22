Come To Church
Come to my church this Sunday
And together we can pray,
We can together listen to the Pastor preach
And learn from the lesson that he will teach.
Here we are all family and friends
We too know broken hearts Jesus mends,
So, if you need to cry or even moan
Please remember this, you are not alone.
We don’t care about the clothes that you wear
Or about the length of your hair,
Or about the money that you have, or have not
What we do care about is Jesus you have sought.
So, if salvation is on your mind
And if a church you are needing and wanting to find,
If with worries or dread you’re coping
These doors at my church for you we will open.
Come to my church and please join us
As we praise and worship the Lord Jesus,
Visitors we are always excited to greet
We are Central Baptist Church on 29th street.
Randy L. McClave
For, With and Against
Frank started to pray
It lasted about 30 seconds or so,
The congregation liked what he did say
As their happy emotions began to grow.
Then the members of the church clasped their hands
And they all began praying too,
As the soul expands
They shouted, “Frank we are also praying for you”.
Then a minute or so later
Frank was still there devoutly praying,
As he prayed to our lord and our creator
Now Bible verses he was also saying.
The congregations backs were now going numb and soar
As they continued to listen what Frank was saying,
Many then began to to twiddle their thumb as their stomachs roar
The congregation said, “Frank with you we all are praying.”
Now 3 minutes had already past
And the congregation were all still in prayer,
Many mumbled how long will this prayer last
As upon the floor or the pews they all did stare.
Now the arms of the congregation was getting weary
Then Frank shouted out, “Now let’s all now sing a hymn!”
As their eyes were getting tired and teary
They congregation now thought,“ We are now praying against him”.
Randy L. McClave
Givers and Takers
When I was not that very old
Unto me this truth my father once told,
I still remember every word that my father had said
And his beliefs for me has always led.
There are two types of people in this world
And one day unto me, he said that fact will be unfurled,
My father told me to be ready and prepared
As at me he then worriedly stared.
I’m not talking about religions or beliefs
Or about liars or thief’s,
I’m not even talking about races or genders
Or even about those who wear belts or even suspenders.
I’m not talking about republicans or democrats
And I’m not talking about diplomats,
Im not talking about the rich or the poor
And I’m not talking about a priest or a pastor.
I’m talking about the givers and the takers
Many of whom are just law makers,
They can be in any aspect of your life
Anywhere you look even a soon to be husband or wife.
About themselves is all that they care about
To their own happiness and joy is their truest route,
They take while the other always give and give
While we all have the desire to have and help and live.
My father then said this is the true difference of the two
And I hope that you my son choose wisely too,
The takers might eat much better foods at a diner
But, the givers they will always sleep so much finer.
Randy L. McClave