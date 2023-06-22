Come To Church

Come to my church this Sunday

And together we can pray,

We can together listen to the Pastor preach

And learn from the lesson that he will teach.

Here we are all family and friends

We too know broken hearts Jesus mends,

So, if you need to cry or even moan

Please remember this, you are not alone.

We don’t care about the clothes that you wear

Or about the length of your hair,

Or about the money that you have, or have not

What we do care about is Jesus you have sought.

So, if salvation is on your mind

And if a church you are needing and wanting to find,

If with worries or dread you’re coping

These doors at my church for you we will open.

Come to my church and please join us

As we praise and worship the Lord Jesus,

Visitors we are always excited to greet

We are Central Baptist Church on 29th street.

Randy L. McClave

For, With and Against

Frank started to pray

It lasted about 30 seconds or so,

The congregation liked what he did say

As their happy emotions began to grow.

Then the members of the church clasped their hands

And they all began praying too,

As the soul expands

They shouted, “Frank we are also praying for you”.

Then a minute or so later

Frank was still there devoutly praying,

As he prayed to our lord and our creator

Now Bible verses he was also saying.

The congregations backs were now going numb and soar

As they continued to listen what Frank was saying,

Many then began to to twiddle their thumb as their stomachs roar

The congregation said, “Frank with you we all are praying.”

Now 3 minutes had already past

And the congregation were all still in prayer,

Many mumbled how long will this prayer last

As upon the floor or the pews they all did stare.

Now the arms of the congregation was getting weary

Then Frank shouted out, “Now let’s all now sing a hymn!”

As their eyes were getting tired and teary

They congregation now thought,“ We are now praying against him”.

Randy L. McClave

Givers and Takers

When I was not that very old

Unto me this truth my father once told,

I still remember every word that my father had said

And his beliefs for me has always led.

There are two types of people in this world

And one day unto me, he said that fact will be unfurled,

My father told me to be ready and prepared

As at me he then worriedly stared.

I’m not talking about religions or beliefs

Or about liars or thief’s,

I’m not even talking about races or genders

Or even about those who wear belts or even suspenders.

I’m not talking about republicans or democrats

And I’m not talking about diplomats,

Im not talking about the rich or the poor

And I’m not talking about a priest or a pastor.

I’m talking about the givers and the takers

Many of whom are just law makers,

They can be in any aspect of your life

Anywhere you look even a soon to be husband or wife.

About themselves is all that they care about

To their own happiness and joy is their truest route,

They take while the other always give and give

While we all have the desire to have and help and live.

My father then said this is the true difference of the two

And I hope that you my son choose wisely too,

The takers might eat much better foods at a diner

But, the givers they will always sleep so much finer.

Randy L. McClave

Trending Video