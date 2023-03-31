AT 6:29
Remember at 6:29
Before breakfast and before dinner you dine,
Remember before the prelim
First say a prayer and then sing a little hymn.
Pray at that time for your church
Place its prayer on your highest perch,
Pray for all that do attend
When the prayers to God, you do send.
Pray for your church to get much stronger
And the lost souls to be lost no longer,
And pray loud so the world can hear
Then feel that blessing and the cheer.
Pray that the pastor will keep on preaching
And the Sunday school teachers keep on teaching,
And the good women to keep on serving dinner
Bless the church, as we welcome a sinner.
Let’s not forget to say this prayer
For our church and the lost and our congregation there,
Remember say a prayer for our church to God divine;
Remember at 6:29.
Randy L. McClave
A Country Road
Life is like driving on a country road
You don’t know what ahead might hold,
There might be a fallen tree or a bridge out ahead
Or in the middle of the road a possum might lay dead.
Like in life you know not what or who you might meet
Or what is at the end of the street,
So, you must always be ready and prepared
Up ahead maybe it’s you that’s needing repaired.
There might be a family of ducks walking in your path
Or maybe in the pothole a bird is taking a bath,
Maybe you see a squirrel preparing to climb
Remember, to always look and examine and take your time.
There might be a deer preparing to jump in front of you
So, you must keep your eyes and thoughts on that view,
Always look forward to watch out for that deer
But, stop watching it when it’s in your rearview mirror.
Randy L. McClave
Afraid of School
I am so afraid to go to school
Spoke, one child to the other,
If I don’t go, I will become and called a fool
And I must go said my father and mother.
I am so afraid to walk through those doors
And I’m afraid to enter my classroom,
I’m so scared of wars
And I don’t want it to become my tomb.
I am so afraid to go to the library
And look for a book to read,
That thought now for me is very scary
As a education I truly do need.
The book that I want might be banned
Because of its thoughts and it’s views,
My teacher might then be canned
Then it will be shown all over the local news.
I’m also so afraid of the NRA
And assault rifles being used by crazy fanatics.
For protection daily I and my parents do pray
Where murdering children is a terrorist tactics.
Now my friends and me are called weirdos and freaks
And bullies call me and others a misfit,
But, remember school will be over in a few more weeks
I hope that we all can just make it.
Randy L. McClave
Murdered Children
I read the thoughts and I heard the prayers
And then I saw the million shares,
Then there were flowers laid at the site
And eulogies were then given that very night.
The community did weep and also did mourn
New laws was then promised and sworn,
And everyone gave a hallelujah and shedded another tear
From all the speeches and promises that they did hear.
They then swore that this will not ever happen again
It is a tragedy and an unforgivable sin,
But, those same words and beliefs were spoken a month ago
In another state and another community we all know.
Then there were more sentiments, compassion and speeches
Telling us all what the Bible teaches,
And as the words were given by a local politician;
They are all worthless and useless to the murdered children.
Let’s take a moment to honor that great sacrifice
When our brave young children paid the greatest price,
They laid down their lives while not safe from harms
Just to protect gun owners rights to bare arms.
Randy L. McClave
Looking in the Mirror
When you look into a mirror
Do you see Christ standing near,
Do you see him holding onto your hand
And do you see him helping you stand.
Do you follow in the teachings of Christ
And do you believe for your salvation he paid the price,
Do you no longer lie or cheat or steal
Because, you know that Jesus paid your bill.
Do you hear Jesus speak
When you see the poor and the needy and the weak,
Do you still excitedly and patiently listen
When you call yourself a Christian.
Do you not lie and not spread rumors false or true
Because, Jesus told you not to,
And do you happily and spiritually have faith in the Bible
Because, in your heart and soul everyday is a revival.
Do you do as Jesus would had done
Underneath the moon and standing in the sun,
And do you listen and believed in every word he spoke
As the Bible he too had wrote.
Or do you instead hear a different voice
All from your own choice,
If you judge, spread rumors and others you hate and fear
Then that’s not Jesus that you hear.
Randy L. McClave