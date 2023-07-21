Jesus Didn’t

Jesus didn’t die for us

So, that at others we could scream and cuss,

Or so that we could intimidate and ridicule them

Then unto Jesus we would sing a hymn.

He didn’t want us to treat people badly

And then humiliate them gladly,

And upon them he didn’t want us to spit

Or out of pleasure to abuse and then hit.

Jesus didn’t want us to hate the needy

He didn’t want us to be greedy,

He didn’t want us to ridicule or mock

Or hit those who are different with a rock.

He didn’t want us to falsely accuse and falsely judge

And then lie and hate and hold a grudge,

And he didn’t want us to be hateful and conceited

He didn’t want us to treat people the way that he was treated.

Randy L. McClave

If I Offended You

If what I had said or wrote had offended you

I am so sorry for my actions which are true,

If they had hurt your feelings or made you mad

I am truly sorry for now I am sad.

I am so sorry if I had hurt your feelings

From any of my post or their dealings,

And I am so sorry if I had brought you to tears

Or if I brought you any unlocked fears.

I am sorry if I talked against something you believed in

I am sorry if I called it a lie or even a sin,

And I am sorry if I talked about someone you trusted

And I am sorry if I said they should get busted.

I am sorry that I believe in the truth which I won’t deny

And I am not sorry that I hate a lie,

And I am sorry if I got on your nerves with a attack

I am also sorry for the knives in my back.

With a smile I read and I hear your many posts

Many attacks were on me with a hundred ghosts,

But, if you believed what you said or wrote had offended me

They didn’t, I am always full of positivity and glee.

Randy L. McClave

They Had It All

They never knew that they were poor

They never longed for more,

As they had all that they truly needed

They were never needy or conceded.

They had a roof over their head

And they always food to be fed,

They had clean clothes to always wear

And a loving family who did care.

They spent hours upon hours in the sun

When the chores were all done,

Their life’s weren’t full of toys or the such

They believed that they already had so much.

They had a loving father and mother

And a caring sister and brother,

And they were never scared or alone

In the house that they all called home.

On love and kindness they were raised

Jesus was always praised,

They were taught how to never be greedy

And to always help the poor and the needy.

They knew not of hate or greed or sin

From what they all felt from deep within,

And they always happily helped and cared for others

With any problems or druthers.

They went to Church every Sunday

And they went to school or to work on Monday,

And they never knew that they were poor as Paul

Because, they knew like him that they had it all.

Randy L. McClave

In Hell They Dwell

Up in Heaven there will be no racists

And there will be no lawyers looking for cases,

There will be no millionaires there either

And no billionaires their neither.

There will be no rifles or any guns there

And clean will always be the air,

There will be no countries or nationality

And no who will take away from the society.

There will be no banners and no flags

And never no one boasting and no brags,

There will no one ever arguing or ever inciting

And no one will ever be fussing or fighting.

There will be no one there trying to overthrow the promised land

No followers there to follow an evil hand,

The Devil tried that before with his followers as we know

Then God sent them all into the fire below.

There will be no rumors and no lies ever told

And no gossip to ever unfold,

There will also be no one ever talking of revenge or hate

Or talking about anyone’s fate.

They’re will no one there wanting to hold a grudge

Or any needing to ever judge,

There will be no one there ever complaining or whining

Because, everyone there will all have the same silver lining.

Up in heaven the evil will never go

Their seeds or hate, racism and bigotry and of evil they will never sow

None of those people in heaven will ever dwell

Randy McClave

