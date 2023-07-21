Jesus Didn’t
Jesus didn’t die for us
So, that at others we could scream and cuss,
Or so that we could intimidate and ridicule them
Then unto Jesus we would sing a hymn.
He didn’t want us to treat people badly
And then humiliate them gladly,
And upon them he didn’t want us to spit
Or out of pleasure to abuse and then hit.
Jesus didn’t want us to hate the needy
He didn’t want us to be greedy,
He didn’t want us to ridicule or mock
Or hit those who are different with a rock.
He didn’t want us to falsely accuse and falsely judge
And then lie and hate and hold a grudge,
And he didn’t want us to be hateful and conceited
He didn’t want us to treat people the way that he was treated.
Randy L. McClave
If I Offended You
If what I had said or wrote had offended you
I am so sorry for my actions which are true,
If they had hurt your feelings or made you mad
I am truly sorry for now I am sad.
I am so sorry if I had hurt your feelings
From any of my post or their dealings,
And I am so sorry if I had brought you to tears
Or if I brought you any unlocked fears.
I am sorry if I talked against something you believed in
I am sorry if I called it a lie or even a sin,
And I am sorry if I talked about someone you trusted
And I am sorry if I said they should get busted.
I am sorry that I believe in the truth which I won’t deny
And I am not sorry that I hate a lie,
And I am sorry if I got on your nerves with a attack
I am also sorry for the knives in my back.
With a smile I read and I hear your many posts
Many attacks were on me with a hundred ghosts,
But, if you believed what you said or wrote had offended me
They didn’t, I am always full of positivity and glee.
Randy L. McClave
They Had It All
They never knew that they were poor
They never longed for more,
As they had all that they truly needed
They were never needy or conceded.
They had a roof over their head
And they always food to be fed,
They had clean clothes to always wear
And a loving family who did care.
They spent hours upon hours in the sun
When the chores were all done,
Their life’s weren’t full of toys or the such
They believed that they already had so much.
They had a loving father and mother
And a caring sister and brother,
And they were never scared or alone
In the house that they all called home.
On love and kindness they were raised
Jesus was always praised,
They were taught how to never be greedy
And to always help the poor and the needy.
They knew not of hate or greed or sin
From what they all felt from deep within,
And they always happily helped and cared for others
With any problems or druthers.
They went to Church every Sunday
And they went to school or to work on Monday,
And they never knew that they were poor as Paul
Because, they knew like him that they had it all.
Randy L. McClave
In Hell They Dwell
Up in Heaven there will be no racists
And there will be no lawyers looking for cases,
There will be no millionaires there either
And no billionaires their neither.
There will be no rifles or any guns there
And clean will always be the air,
There will be no countries or nationality
And no who will take away from the society.
There will be no banners and no flags
And never no one boasting and no brags,
There will no one ever arguing or ever inciting
And no one will ever be fussing or fighting.
There will be no one there trying to overthrow the promised land
No followers there to follow an evil hand,
The Devil tried that before with his followers as we know
Then God sent them all into the fire below.
There will be no rumors and no lies ever told
And no gossip to ever unfold,
There will also be no one ever talking of revenge or hate
Or talking about anyone’s fate.
They’re will no one there wanting to hold a grudge
Or any needing to ever judge,
There will be no one there ever complaining or whining
Because, everyone there will all have the same silver lining.
Up in heaven the evil will never go
Their seeds or hate, racism and bigotry and of evil they will never sow
None of those people in heaven will ever dwell
Randy McClave