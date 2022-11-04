The Child Flower

Raise a child like a flower

Give them the warmth and nourishment they need,

Give them the love and care to empower

Never grow them like a weed.

Check and care for them daily and regardlessly

Like a blooming flower they are your child,

So, grow them to bloom happy and lovingly

And like a weed, don’t let them ever grow wild.

As the flower reaches toward the sun

It is reaching also for its future as well,

And so does the reaching of every daughter and son

As with their gardener they too do dwell.

Look at all the flowers that started from seeds

As they were when they were first planted by God,

Children are the plants and not the weeds

Lying warm underneath the worlds sod.

Be always so careful of their environment

As you do when a beautiful flower you do plant,

One day they will notice your footprint

And they’ll be painted either as a doodle or a Rembrandt.

Randy L. McClave

The Witches of Dalkeith

The witches of Dalkeith will fly tonight

And they will fill our souls with their terror and fright

Underneath the moon, they will sing their tune

“You’re soul is ours, you are ours” they will sing to delight

This is of course is Halloween night.

Look about everywhere a monster is seen

As they search for candy on Halloween

Boys and girls beware, and you best take care

Beware of the witches which eyes are green

Let’s search for candy on this Halloween.

The witches they fly underneath the moon

They hackle and cackle and all in tune

Searching for the fools, to turn into ghouls

It’s almost eight o’clock they will be coming soon

Be prepared it’s Halloween the witches softly croon.

You wait and then you hear a knock, knock, knock

You run and you look and it is eight o’clock

You hand out a treat, you want no trick so you give a sweet

Now you are nervous and scared until you hear the door lock

Again and again this is Halloween on your block.

The witches laugh as they remember old Stingy Jack

When they all sold their souls to the devil many years back

Now they live a curse, so they make other lives worse

With the potions and brews they carry in their sack

This is the wrath of Halloween it is evil and black.

Now close your windows and you lock your doors

Be weary and careful from the devils whores

Hang up a wreath, watch out for the witches of Dalkeith

Hide in a corner and try and to stay indoors

This is the trick and it could be Halloween evermore.

Look out for the witches and watch out for a ghost

They will curse your body and enter it to take host

Then you will be possessed, by that ghost, your guest

Your life will then be lost and the devil he will boast

This is of course Halloween so let’s give it a toast.

By the full moon the wolves they all will begin to howl

And when the witches chant the wolves they will growl

Beware every male, they want to send you to hell

Be careful of the tricks and when the air smells foul

Of course this is Halloween and the demons are on the prowl.

Pumpkins are everywhere and their eyes are aglow

You listen and you look and you see and hear a crow

The witches must be near, so you hide in fear

As you know, for their potion they need a finger or a toe

This is the Halloween that we all truly know.

Small witches are seen carrying their tiny brooms

Along with vampires and zombies escaping their tombs

Everywhere you look, you see a monster or a spook

Children are dressed up and scary in their frightening costumes

Of course this is Halloween and around us it blooms.

Tonight it is Halloween for the witches of Dalkeith

They fly together with their stringy hair and blackened teeth

They are daughters and sisters, looking for males and misters

Pain and suffering to one and all they will happily bequeath

This is Halloween up on earth and also in hell beneath.

Randy L. McClave

Tags

Trending Video