The Child Flower
Raise a child like a flower
Give them the warmth and nourishment they need,
Give them the love and care to empower
Never grow them like a weed.
Check and care for them daily and regardlessly
Like a blooming flower they are your child,
So, grow them to bloom happy and lovingly
And like a weed, don’t let them ever grow wild.
As the flower reaches toward the sun
It is reaching also for its future as well,
And so does the reaching of every daughter and son
As with their gardener they too do dwell.
Look at all the flowers that started from seeds
As they were when they were first planted by God,
Children are the plants and not the weeds
Lying warm underneath the worlds sod.
Be always so careful of their environment
As you do when a beautiful flower you do plant,
One day they will notice your footprint
And they’ll be painted either as a doodle or a Rembrandt.
Randy L. McClave
The Witches of Dalkeith
The witches of Dalkeith will fly tonight
And they will fill our souls with their terror and fright
Underneath the moon, they will sing their tune
“You’re soul is ours, you are ours” they will sing to delight
This is of course is Halloween night.
Look about everywhere a monster is seen
As they search for candy on Halloween
Boys and girls beware, and you best take care
Beware of the witches which eyes are green
Let’s search for candy on this Halloween.
The witches they fly underneath the moon
They hackle and cackle and all in tune
Searching for the fools, to turn into ghouls
It’s almost eight o’clock they will be coming soon
Be prepared it’s Halloween the witches softly croon.
You wait and then you hear a knock, knock, knock
You run and you look and it is eight o’clock
You hand out a treat, you want no trick so you give a sweet
Now you are nervous and scared until you hear the door lock
Again and again this is Halloween on your block.
The witches laugh as they remember old Stingy Jack
When they all sold their souls to the devil many years back
Now they live a curse, so they make other lives worse
With the potions and brews they carry in their sack
This is the wrath of Halloween it is evil and black.
Now close your windows and you lock your doors
Be weary and careful from the devils whores
Hang up a wreath, watch out for the witches of Dalkeith
Hide in a corner and try and to stay indoors
This is the trick and it could be Halloween evermore.
Look out for the witches and watch out for a ghost
They will curse your body and enter it to take host
Then you will be possessed, by that ghost, your guest
Your life will then be lost and the devil he will boast
This is of course Halloween so let’s give it a toast.
By the full moon the wolves they all will begin to howl
And when the witches chant the wolves they will growl
Beware every male, they want to send you to hell
Be careful of the tricks and when the air smells foul
Of course this is Halloween and the demons are on the prowl.
Pumpkins are everywhere and their eyes are aglow
You listen and you look and you see and hear a crow
The witches must be near, so you hide in fear
As you know, for their potion they need a finger or a toe
This is the Halloween that we all truly know.
Small witches are seen carrying their tiny brooms
Along with vampires and zombies escaping their tombs
Everywhere you look, you see a monster or a spook
Children are dressed up and scary in their frightening costumes
Of course this is Halloween and around us it blooms.
Tonight it is Halloween for the witches of Dalkeith
They fly together with their stringy hair and blackened teeth
They are daughters and sisters, looking for males and misters
Pain and suffering to one and all they will happily bequeath
This is Halloween up on earth and also in hell beneath.
Randy L. McClave