Best Friends
Friends let me tell you
Of a couple of friends I knew
Two little girls back in grade school
Just like your best friend and you
Inseparable as youngsters
Always sharing everything
Enjoying every minute
And all that life could bring
Their friendship carried into high school
Where the boys took their eye
Still sharing new experiences
Some things that made them cry
And then on into marriage
With kids of their own
And through so many trials of life
Their friendship remained strong
The bonds they formed in grade school
Were still there in the waning years
And then there was talk of cancer
And the joy turned to tears
It wasn’t long till it took her
And she said good-bye my friend
And friend you may have been through this
But this is not where the story ends
Oh, did I tell you they loved Jesus
With all of their hearts
And not even a dread disease
Could tear their bonds apart
And with Jesus sending new friends
To help her along her way
She knew she’d see her best friend
Up in Heaven again someday
So friend take this story
And know it has no end
For when we get to Heaven
We’ll be there with our Best Friend
John F. Enyart and Donald R. Nelson
On The Boat
We are not all in the same boat
Some can barely float,
Some don’t have paddles or a motor
Some are barely a floater.
Though the boats might arrive in a different form
We are all still in the same storm,
And while at others some are mocking or frowning
Many are sadly drowning.
Some of us have mighty yachts
Which can reach the speed of 80 knots,
And some of us have pontoons
Which we cruise about in the afternoons.
And some of us have canoes
Which is the only way many of us can cruise,
But, no matter of the ship, or of the man
When you see a shrinking boat, help when you can.
Randy L. McClave
A Second Class Citizen
They made her a 2nd class citizen
Now I wonder if she’s able, how will she vote,
Not recognizing what country that she’s now living in
As the republicans control her and gloat.
Now if from rape or from incest she gets pregnant
She is now forced to carry the rapists seed,
No matter on which battlefront
From the father of her child she won’t ever be freed.
The republicans told me what books that I can or can’t read
And the medicines or vaccines that I should forsake,
Also what words that I can say or must also heed
And also what part of history I must forsake.
They told me what gender I am and who I must love
The republicans told me who to be fearful of when they come,
And the immigrants and religions that I must be fearful of
So, tell me please, how the democrats are coming for my freedom.
Randy L. McClave
What Right Do I Have
I am a straight white male
Racism or bigotry against me never did prevail,
Never was I attacked or mocked for being white
And me being a heterosexual was an acceptable right.
I’m a man so I can never become childbearing
To the world that fact I am declaring,
I could have sex with everyone that there is
But, I can’t get pregnant because I’m a his.
I’m a Christian, and being a Baptist is my belief
It raises my soul and gives me great relief,
I am not Islam, Hindu, Buddhist or Jew
So, I cannot judge other religions, because of them I don’t have a clue.
I am an American free and proud
I will always proudly recite that fact to any crowd,
But, another country citizen I will not hatefully insult in anyway
Just, because I’m from the USA.
How can I tell anyone how to live their life
What right do I have to mock them or to give them pain or strife,
Just because they are nothing at all like me
How from their eyes and soul can I feel and see.
Randy L. McClave
Like A Queen
I just want her to be happy
No matter whatever that does mean,
I don’t want her ever to feel crappy
I want her to feel and be treated like a Queen.
I want her to find someone to give her love
The love that she always deserved from me,
I want that love to fit on her like a glove
That is my deepest prayer and is my truest plea.
I want her to meet and find someone caring
Who’ll always see her as I do now,
Someone who is not at all mean or despairing
Someone with who she’ll take a vow.
I want to see her happy and joyous
I don’t want to see her with sadness or strife,
And if she sees me I want to be anonymous
I want her to be happy for the rest of her life.
Randy L. McClave
And God Said
When he was born, God was already there
God then whispered unto him, his very first prayer,
And then God told him, that from him he would never hide
And that God would always be at his side.
Sadly soon he walked alone forgetting all about God
While moving forward and backwards stepping on both stone and sod,
But, when his soul was full of worries and and timeless fears
God then whispered unto him, “let me wipe away those tears”.
Then when the world gave him attractions with fright and doubt
When he tried to escape the confusion by finding an easy road out,
Then when confusion and doubt were lamented in his eyes
God then said unto him, “like a speck let me remove those lies”.
When he believed that he was carrying everyone’s weight
From judging and accusing and also from debt and hate,
While he was walking and struggling seemingly alone down the road
God said, with a smile, “let me help you again with your load”.
With a smile, God looked and saw him so tired and weary
Whereas when everyone else saw him, they were sad and teary,
God said, “your feet are tired and sore they need no longer to roam”
God then said, with a smile, “It’s time now for me to bring you home”.
Randy L. McClave