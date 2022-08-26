Best Friends

Friends let me tell you

Of a couple of friends I knew

Two little girls back in grade school

Just like your best friend and you

Inseparable as youngsters

Always sharing everything

Enjoying every minute

And all that life could bring

Their friendship carried into high school

Where the boys took their eye

Still sharing new experiences

Some things that made them cry

And then on into marriage

With kids of their own

And through so many trials of life

Their friendship remained strong

The bonds they formed in grade school

Were still there in the waning years

And then there was talk of cancer

And the joy turned to tears

It wasn’t long till it took her

And she said good-bye my friend

And friend you may have been through this

But this is not where the story ends

Oh, did I tell you they loved Jesus

With all of their hearts

And not even a dread disease

Could tear their bonds apart

And with Jesus sending new friends

To help her along her way

She knew she’d see her best friend

Up in Heaven again someday

So friend take this story

And know it has no end

For when we get to Heaven

We’ll be there with our Best Friend

John F. Enyart and Donald R. Nelson

On The Boat

We are not all in the same boat

Some can barely float,

Some don’t have paddles or a motor

Some are barely a floater.

Though the boats might arrive in a different form

We are all still in the same storm,

And while at others some are mocking or frowning

Many are sadly drowning.

Some of us have mighty yachts

Which can reach the speed of 80 knots,

And some of us have pontoons

Which we cruise about in the afternoons.

And some of us have canoes

Which is the only way many of us can cruise,

But, no matter of the ship, or of the man

When you see a shrinking boat, help when you can.

Randy L. McClave

A Second Class Citizen

They made her a 2nd class citizen

Now I wonder if she’s able, how will she vote,

Not recognizing what country that she’s now living in

As the republicans control her and gloat.

Now if from rape or from incest she gets pregnant

She is now forced to carry the rapists seed,

No matter on which battlefront

From the father of her child she won’t ever be freed.

The republicans told me what books that I can or can’t read

And the medicines or vaccines that I should forsake,

Also what words that I can say or must also heed

And also what part of history I must forsake.

They told me what gender I am and who I must love

The republicans told me who to be fearful of when they come,

And the immigrants and religions that I must be fearful of

So, tell me please, how the democrats are coming for my freedom.

Randy L. McClave

What Right Do I Have

I am a straight white male

Racism or bigotry against me never did prevail,

Never was I attacked or mocked for being white

And me being a heterosexual was an acceptable right.

I’m a man so I can never become childbearing

To the world that fact I am declaring,

I could have sex with everyone that there is

But, I can’t get pregnant because I’m a his.

I’m a Christian, and being a Baptist is my belief

It raises my soul and gives me great relief,

I am not Islam, Hindu, Buddhist or Jew

So, I cannot judge other religions, because of them I don’t have a clue.

I am an American free and proud

I will always proudly recite that fact to any crowd,

But, another country citizen I will not hatefully insult in anyway

Just, because I’m from the USA.

How can I tell anyone how to live their life

What right do I have to mock them or to give them pain or strife,

Just because they are nothing at all like me

How from their eyes and soul can I feel and see.

Randy L. McClave

Like A Queen

I just want her to be happy

No matter whatever that does mean,

I don’t want her ever to feel crappy

I want her to feel and be treated like a Queen.

I want her to find someone to give her love

The love that she always deserved from me,

I want that love to fit on her like a glove

That is my deepest prayer and is my truest plea.

I want her to meet and find someone caring

Who’ll always see her as I do now,

Someone who is not at all mean or despairing

Someone with who she’ll take a vow.

I want to see her happy and joyous

I don’t want to see her with sadness or strife,

And if she sees me I want to be anonymous

I want her to be happy for the rest of her life.

Randy L. McClave

And God Said

When he was born, God was already there

God then whispered unto him, his very first prayer,

And then God told him, that from him he would never hide

And that God would always be at his side.

Sadly soon he walked alone forgetting all about God

While moving forward and backwards stepping on both stone and sod,

But, when his soul was full of worries and and timeless fears

God then whispered unto him, “let me wipe away those tears”.

Then when the world gave him attractions with fright and doubt

When he tried to escape the confusion by finding an easy road out,

Then when confusion and doubt were lamented in his eyes

God then said unto him, “like a speck let me remove those lies”.

When he believed that he was carrying everyone’s weight

From judging and accusing and also from debt and hate,

While he was walking and struggling seemingly alone down the road

God said, with a smile, “let me help you again with your load”.

With a smile, God looked and saw him so tired and weary

Whereas when everyone else saw him, they were sad and teary,

God said, “your feet are tired and sore they need no longer to roam”

God then said, with a smile, “It’s time now for me to bring you home”.

Randy L. McClave

