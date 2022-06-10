Mom, What Picture are you Going to Use
Mom, what picture are you going to use of me
When they come to my school and they don’t listen to my plea,
What picture do you think that you will want to use
When from my tiny body a murderer will set my soul loose.
Will you use the picture that you took of me at the park
Or maybe the picture of me looking at the stars at dark,
Or maybe you will you use the one of me when I was first born
Because, now for me, you do mourn.
Remember mom my favorite color isn’t that of red
Even though that will be my color when I lay dead,
I hope that the picture that you use of me will be with a smile
And not with hurt, and sadness, and guile.
Remember mom when my heart has stopped it’s pounding
And when no more guns are seen or heard sounding
I know that you suppose to be strong and to forgive
But, mom I wanted to grow old and live.
So, mom if you don’t mind have a picture of me ready
Maybe one of me holding a Bible or even my teddy,
Please find a picture of me because I know that I won’t survive
Because, I don’t think that I’ll make it out of school alive.
Randy L. McClave
Randy L. McClave
Miss Holmes
I will not be repetitive
But, every woman was born a detective,
From the first time that she put on her shoes
She was then out searching for clues.
She has a memory like a clock
With it’s every movement and every tick tock,
Incidents and mishaps that happened decades ago
She will always remember and know.
She is indeed the greatest sleuth
When she searches for the entire truth,
Unto her nothing can ever be hidden
The truth, the lies, or even pins or a ribbon.
She will never leave a stone unturned
Unto her the truth is never forgotten or unlearned,
And even if it takes her a lifetime
She will find out the truth and will remember the crime.
She has the eyesight of an Eagle
When she thinks or knows of something being done is sinful or Illegal,
And she has the hearing of a bat
With whispers in the darkness she knows where the secrets are at.
And when the truth is finally revealed and announced
Like a hungry tiger she will have pounced,
And like a victorious ape banging its chest
She will only then put the case to rest.
Randy L. McClave
I’m An Adult
I don’t spread gossip or lies or ever an insult,
If not a proven fact then I know that it’s just a lie
A peace of factual knowing no one can contradict or deny,
So, I believe in the truth, because I’m an adult.
I don’t believe in rumors and I won’t let them catapult,
I will laugh and then I will ignore those lies that I hear
First with a prayer and then a hymn there is no fear,
That’s why I always believe in the facts alone, because I am an adult.
I don’t follow mobs or racist groups or any crazy cult,
I don’t wave or carry banners other than my state or my country’s flag
Never do I promote or show off a piece of a propaganda rag,
And I don’t wear insulting hats or shirts because I’m an adult.
As a child cries and screams with great exult,
When they make up stories from movies and/or books
Where they believe in wizards and monsters and caring crooks,
I do not mimic that child, because I am a adult
Fake news sites I will not ever believe or consult,
Neither do I believe in those ignorant elected officials or tabloid sites
I am against the racist hate of others who believe in power to the whites,
Because, I am a Christian-caring Bible carrying adult.
Randy L. McClave