Steps

We’re now all grown

What we want is already known,

Let’s not waste anymore moments or time

Unto the soul that is a crime.

Let’s be honest and always sincere

Every confusing matter before us shall become clear,

Be yourself and not anyone else is true

While knowing no one will ever beat you.

May you enjoy the dew from heaven above

May you find the lord Jesus’s love,

No longer may you ponder or worry or fight

May you instead find great insight.

Have a wisdom to solve all your issues

Instead of answering it with tears and tissues,

You will be honored before your superiors and your colleagues

From all areas and spiritual bodies.

Shame and disaster will be so far away

As for you, I will always constantly pray,

Then you will return home with your testimony

Along with God’s grace and a church ceremony.

Now look at me through your glasses

As time quickly passes,

God forgives, and man accepts

All you need now, is to take a couple steps.

Randy L. McClave

If God Should Visit

If God came to my home

Would He be welcome today

Would I have to clean out

And throw magazines away

If I heard that loud knock

Would I open the door wide

Or peek through the window

And feel like I should hide

Would I bring out the Bible

Placing it in a visible place

And place a bookmark inside

As if I wanted to keep my place

Would I change the television

To a religious program to view

Did I really think I fooled Him

Everything in my life He knew

Every minute He walks with me

He will never leave me all alone

He knows if I have been a witness

And to others my light has shone

He knows when the Book is open

If my name will be written down

He knows if I will enter Heaven

And if I will be wearing a crown.

Mattie Cooper

My Heavenly Flight

I am on a great journey

I am all packed up to go

I made my reservation

When God saved my soul

He gave me that inner peace

It gets better with each day

I am traveling on His highway

And I am going all the way

When problems come my way

Seems more than my share

What would I do without Him

To listen to my every prayer

I think of my home in Heaven

And plan my heavenly flight

I will keep working down here

And follow in His great light

I think of those who have gone

And those that I hold so dear

I am getting closer to Heaven

Realizing more with each year

Don’t know what tomorrow holds

I just live from day to day

I keep prayed up and stay ready

Don’t know when I’ll go away

When He calls my name in glory

I will be waiting for that call

I will then take my heavenly flight

Heaven will be worth it all.

Mattie Cooper

