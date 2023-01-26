Steps
We’re now all grown
What we want is already known,
Let’s not waste anymore moments or time
Unto the soul that is a crime.
Let’s be honest and always sincere
Every confusing matter before us shall become clear,
Be yourself and not anyone else is true
While knowing no one will ever beat you.
May you enjoy the dew from heaven above
May you find the lord Jesus’s love,
No longer may you ponder or worry or fight
May you instead find great insight.
Have a wisdom to solve all your issues
Instead of answering it with tears and tissues,
You will be honored before your superiors and your colleagues
From all areas and spiritual bodies.
Shame and disaster will be so far away
As for you, I will always constantly pray,
Then you will return home with your testimony
Along with God’s grace and a church ceremony.
Now look at me through your glasses
As time quickly passes,
God forgives, and man accepts
All you need now, is to take a couple steps.
Randy L. McClave
If God Should Visit
If God came to my home
Would He be welcome today
Would I have to clean out
And throw magazines away
If I heard that loud knock
Would I open the door wide
Or peek through the window
And feel like I should hide
Would I bring out the Bible
Placing it in a visible place
And place a bookmark inside
As if I wanted to keep my place
Would I change the television
To a religious program to view
Did I really think I fooled Him
Everything in my life He knew
Every minute He walks with me
He will never leave me all alone
He knows if I have been a witness
And to others my light has shone
He knows when the Book is open
If my name will be written down
He knows if I will enter Heaven
And if I will be wearing a crown.
Mattie Cooper
My Heavenly Flight
I am on a great journey
I am all packed up to go
I made my reservation
When God saved my soul
He gave me that inner peace
It gets better with each day
I am traveling on His highway
And I am going all the way
When problems come my way
Seems more than my share
What would I do without Him
To listen to my every prayer
I think of my home in Heaven
And plan my heavenly flight
I will keep working down here
And follow in His great light
I think of those who have gone
And those that I hold so dear
I am getting closer to Heaven
Realizing more with each year
Don’t know what tomorrow holds
I just live from day to day
I keep prayed up and stay ready
Don’t know when I’ll go away
When He calls my name in glory
I will be waiting for that call
I will then take my heavenly flight
Heaven will be worth it all.
Mattie Cooper