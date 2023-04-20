My Love is There

My love is there wherever you might be

Across the mountains or across the sea,

Wherever that you might be or wherever you are

My love for you is never to far.

My love for you is continuous and forever

And for it to end, I will say never,

Wherever you might be standing or what you might do

I’m always there with my love for you.

I will love you when I am old and tired

And when I’m depressed you will have inspired,

Because of you, I changed who I was

Because of you, you showed me love.

My love for you is forever more

I keep it locked up in my personal drawer

And it will never rot or wither away,

My love for you will forever stay.

I love you more than life itself

I love you even more than I do myself,

And I will still love you even after the moment I die

I love you with every tear that I cry.

Randy L. McClave

When The Devil Comes

The Devil doesn’t come dressed in a red cape

So, that knowing him you could escape,

And he doesn’t arrive with horns that are pointy

He doesn’t want you to know you’re his appointee.

He doesn’t arrive with hooves that are cloven

Knowing that you have been chosen,

And he doesn’t show up as someone you hate

He’ll show up as someone you respect and appreciate.

He might show up wearing a suit and a tie

And then you will quickly begin believing his ever lie,

Or he might show up as a millionaire

Then you will worship and believe him with every prayer.

He won’t show up with a pitchfork in his hand

And his face will not be dark tanned,

He will not be the one wearing a goatee and a pointy mustache

And underneath his fingernails will not be brimstone or ash.

He won’t come as the beggar down the street

Or that gay person that you don’t want to meet,

And he won’t be that person with that different belief to tell

He will be the one, that’s hating them as well.

Pray for wisdom and discernment

Remember he is also the serpent,

He will be that radical you needed knocking at your door

He will come as everything you have ever wished for.

Randy L. McClave

