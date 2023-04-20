My Love is There
My love is there wherever you might be
Across the mountains or across the sea,
Wherever that you might be or wherever you are
My love for you is never to far.
My love for you is continuous and forever
And for it to end, I will say never,
Wherever you might be standing or what you might do
I’m always there with my love for you.
I will love you when I am old and tired
And when I’m depressed you will have inspired,
Because of you, I changed who I was
Because of you, you showed me love.
My love for you is forever more
I keep it locked up in my personal drawer
And it will never rot or wither away,
My love for you will forever stay.
I love you more than life itself
I love you even more than I do myself,
And I will still love you even after the moment I die
I love you with every tear that I cry.
Randy L. McClave
When The Devil Comes
The Devil doesn’t come dressed in a red cape
So, that knowing him you could escape,
And he doesn’t arrive with horns that are pointy
He doesn’t want you to know you’re his appointee.
He doesn’t arrive with hooves that are cloven
Knowing that you have been chosen,
And he doesn’t show up as someone you hate
He’ll show up as someone you respect and appreciate.
He might show up wearing a suit and a tie
And then you will quickly begin believing his ever lie,
Or he might show up as a millionaire
Then you will worship and believe him with every prayer.
He won’t show up with a pitchfork in his hand
And his face will not be dark tanned,
He will not be the one wearing a goatee and a pointy mustache
And underneath his fingernails will not be brimstone or ash.
He won’t come as the beggar down the street
Or that gay person that you don’t want to meet,
And he won’t be that person with that different belief to tell
He will be the one, that’s hating them as well.
Pray for wisdom and discernment
Remember he is also the serpent,
He will be that radical you needed knocking at your door
He will come as everything you have ever wished for.
Randy L. McClave