The Pacifist Said
The pacifist once said, you can kill me dead
But, I still don’t want a gun,
You can come into my house, threaten me and my spouse
And from you we will not cower or run.
My faith and belief is in God,
Not in a weapon, or in hate, or in a rod.
The pacifist said I am a Christian, if you’ll listen
I need no weapon ever at my side,
God is always there, he listens to every prayer
From me, he will never hide.
So, my faith and protection is always in him,
Unto no weapon do I praise or ever sing a hymn.
You can kill me with a sword, my faith is in the lord
With any weapon you can take my life,
You can come in my home, I’m under God’s dome
So, you won’t give me worries or strife.
You can give me death with a sword, knife or gun,
And when you do, I’ll then be worshipping the son.
Randy L. McClave
She or He
She puts on some weight
And they call her fat,
They say she created her own fate
Just think about that,
He eats everything and anything including cereal,
He puts on weight they call him husband material.
Her hair one day turns grey
Then they call her old,
That is what everyone especially the women say
She’s not hot or sexy she’s also been told.
His hair turns gray and he’s called distinguished,
His flame they say has not been extinguished.
One day she might become a grandma
Then she’ll not be seen as a fox any more,
Into memories she now will forever withdraw
As she babysits constantly as a chore.
Then one day he will become a granddad,
And all the women will say he’s rad.
Randy L. McClave
Hiding History
Does history repeat itself
I say yes it truly does,
Unless we refuse to read and learn from it
We won’t know how the past once was.
Decades ago a man tried to overthrow his government
So, he was charged with high treason,
He was then immediately thrown into jail
For that sedition reason.
His followers still followed and believed in him
As he was locked up in his cell,
They continually worshipped and praised him
As all history books still do tell.
Then when from his jail cell he was released
His followers and worshippers elected him to power,
They were excited to follow and to obey him
As he sat in his government’s tower.
He was a racist and a bigot
So, his worshippers and followers believed like him,
Whatever he said or done they believed and would do
In Church they would always sing him a hymn.
Then he decided to become their dictator
They then worshiped him on their fallen knees,
They all call him their Führer
And he called his worshippers and his followers, Nazis.
History must not ever repeat itself
We must not ever repeat the atrocities as we once did,
We must not ignore or forget the sins of our past
History! must not ever be hid.
Randy L. McClave
Daffodil
You return year after year
You bring my eyes and heart cheer,
Created by God with many varieties
Born in many societies.
In the mountains and fields I see you growing
Your wonder is always showing,
As you bloom in the late wintertime
Which gives the world a new rhyme.
You are the colors of many
You give smiles and joy to plenty,
You’re yellow and white
Which still brings me great joy and delight.
As I walked through the fields of Wales
I could imagine the many great tales,
Carried in bouquets and worn in the hair
At which the lovers do always stare.
As I now sit and gaze upon you
I see your beauty so true,
You invite into my heart a thrill
Beautiful daffodil.
Randy L. McClave
Yesterday
Yesterday, is already gone
It has already moved on,
And we can’t undo the acts or the deeds committed
Nothing can be omitted.
We can never ever resurrect it,
In our book of life it we will admit.
Tomorrow, will always be tomorrow
That is where some see hope and no sorrow,
In some case’s tomorrow will never arrive
It’s where we should not keep wants and needs alive.
For tomorrow we will always wait,
That is when and where we will make our own fate.
Today, is all that we are guaranteed and promised
That is where we must always be honest,
In a few moments our life could just end
God only knows on what we should depend.
So, we must live and pray,
Then we will know to cherish today.
Randy L. McClave