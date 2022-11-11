The Child Flower

Raise a child like a flower

Give them the warmth and nourishment they need,

Give them the love and care to empower

Never grow them like a weed.

Check and care for them daily and regardlessly

Like a blooming flower they are your child,

So, grow them to bloom happy and lovingly

And like a weed, don’t let them ever grow wild.

As the flower reaches toward the sun

It is reaching also for its future as well,

And so does the reaching of every daughter and son

As with their gardener they too do dwell.

Look at all the flowers that started from seeds

As they were when they were first planted by God,

Children are the plants and not the weeds

Lying warm underneath the worlds sod.

Be always so careful of their environment

As you do when a beautiful flower you do plant,

One day they will notice your footprint

And they’ll be painted either as a doodle or a Rembrandt.

Randy L. McClave

Tags

Trending Video