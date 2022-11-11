The Child Flower
Raise a child like a flower
Give them the warmth and nourishment they need,
Give them the love and care to empower
Never grow them like a weed.
Check and care for them daily and regardlessly
Like a blooming flower they are your child,
So, grow them to bloom happy and lovingly
And like a weed, don’t let them ever grow wild.
As the flower reaches toward the sun
It is reaching also for its future as well,
And so does the reaching of every daughter and son
As with their gardener they too do dwell.
Look at all the flowers that started from seeds
As they were when they were first planted by God,
Children are the plants and not the weeds
Lying warm underneath the worlds sod.
Be always so careful of their environment
As you do when a beautiful flower you do plant,
One day they will notice your footprint
And they’ll be painted either as a doodle or a Rembrandt.
Randy L. McClave