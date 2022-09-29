The Greediest
They drive to the donation box
To pick up food and shirts and socks,
Never do they ever make a deposit
Even when they have clothes in their closet.
They always claim a charity on their taxes
While on the beach him or her always relaxes,
And then when someone begs them for a penny
They of course always say that they don’t have any.
They never donate to a charity
And they are vocal to that point with a clarity,
Sometimes you notice it is the greediest
Who acts like they are the neediest.
Randy L. McClave
Don’t Tell My Mother
Don’t tell my mom that I’m falling apart
Please don’t tell her of my broken heart,
Please don’t tell her when I hurt
Because, from me she will never desert.
My scars have also become her scars
Which can’t be cured from ointment in jars,
And my pain would also then become hers as well
That for a fact and a certainty I can honestly tell.
She talks to her friends about me to impress
Unto others I have no pain or worries or stress,
But, it’s only in her mind and in her brain
That I have no worries, or any pain.
Please don’t ever let my mother hear
That when I am alone I’m scared and I cry a tear,
Because, I know that I’m emotionally dying inside
And to my mother about those feelings, I have lied.
My mother has dealt with this for herself for many years
With much worries, and sadness and fears,
To her she felt like she had committed a sin or a crime;
Now, I got it this time.
Randy L. McClave
Gossiping
Gossip is carried by haters
And it is always spread by fools,
It’s accepted by idiots, it’s creator’s
Where common sense never rules.
It can turn a caring woman into a tramp
It can make a good man look bad,
And it make a coward a champ
And it can make a very good person very sad.
It can make a bad person look good
And it can make an honest person a liar,
It makes a loving person wonder why they should
And it brings gossipers closer to Hell’s fire.
It can cause a good heart to hate
It can cause a true person to lose their belief,
And it can change forever someone’s fate
And it can turn a joyous time into heartbreak and grief.
It makes a busybody look like a prophet
It makes the scum seemed as royalty,
All that they care about is their own profit
They have no true devotion or loyalty.
The truth a gossiper doesn’t care about or know
Gossiping people never do pray,
Because, they only speak on the Devil’s radio
They become the Devil’s personal DJ.
Randy L. McClave
I Wash My Hands Clean of You
Keep all my junk that’s in the trunk
Keep all my stuff I have had enough,
And keep all of my things, my clothes and rings
As I wash my hands clean of you.
Keep all that I had, I won’t get mad
Keep all that I bought, that I had sought,
And keep all that I did earn, which you refused to return
As I wash my hands clean of you.
Keep all that’s in the house, even the louse
Keep all of the lies, and also the sighs,
And keep all the promises broke, and all in the poke
As I wash my hands clean of you.
Keep all of the tears, over the days and years
Keep all of the bull, and stay the fool,
And keep all the gifts given, you’re forgiven
I just washed my hands clean of you.
Randy L. McClave
Two Cheeks To Turn
Biblically, I have just two cheeks to turn
Then you I will burn,
I will then consciously retaliate
My vengeance will be your unforgettable fate.
Hit me once and I will turn my cheek
Not at all because I am weak,
But, because how I was raised and taught
And peace and friendship is what I have sought.
Strike me twice and I will grin
And I definitely will stray away from sin,
You will not feel my total wrath
Even if at me you might joke and laugh.
Strike me a third time and this I will tell
For you, my response to you will not end well,
I have no more cheeks left to turn
Now a biblical lesson you will definitely learn.
Randy L. McClave
Like A Queen
I just want her to be happy
No matter whatever that does mean,
I don’t want her ever to feel crappy
I want her to feel and be treated like a Queen.
I want her to find someone to give her love
The love that she always deserved from me,
I want that love to fit on her like a glove
That is my deepest prayer and is my truest plea.
I want her to meet and find someone caring
Who’ll always see her as I do now,
Someone who is not at all mean or despairing
Someone with who she’ll take a vow.
I want to see her happy and joyous
I don’t want to see her with sadness or strife,
And if she sees me I want to be anonymous
I want her to be happy for the rest of her life.
Randy L. McClave
Laney’s PSA
Please stop reminding me
That I need to get my license,
I too can also read and write and see
You have already reminded me twice since.
Please also stop reminding me
That I also need to get myself a car,
I am the one walking, don’t you agree
My destinations are nearby and/ or far.
Please stop reminding me
That I also need to get a job,
Begging from you or others I do not as a plea
And I promise you, I do not steal or rob.
Please also stop reminding me
That I need to go to college,
So, that I can get myself a certificate or a degree
Remember this, I’m not stupid, and I have knowledge.
Please stop reminding me
About the Hell and hard work that you went through,
I wasn’t there making you feel crappy
And don’t forget, I am not you.
Those thoughts are already running through my brain
They are now in my thoughts all of the time,
You’re just causing me so much more unjust pain
And you treat and see me as if I committed a crime.
Please stop telling me what I need to believe
Or what else that I should be doing,
Sadly, you don’t know the Hell on me that you did achieve
Now inside my brain a battle is now brewing.
Advice from you is always acceptable and it is okay
But, constantly hounding me will do nothing but drown,
And yes please always for me do pray
But, please stop nagging me and putting me down.
Please, stop pushing me in the street from out the door
With a headstrong control in your mind,
I don’t think that I can take this awful pressure anymore;
Instead, give me encouragement, with words that are kind.
Randy L. McClave
My Secrecy
I see the sorrow behind your smile
As if your soul were on trial,
The way that you were used, and also abused
Brings forth pain and guile.
I see the love behind your anger
As with a resultant clangor
You truly love and care, while others just stare
Soon from fury you’re drinking a Wallbanger.
I see the trust in someone who can see
Those things are also inside of me,
Who I am, why they should all give a damn
Now that’s the reason behind my secrecy.
Randy L. McClave
Randy L. McClave
The Light Fixture
The church’s light and fixture was broken
To the church’s congregation those words were spoken,
She then posted a pic of the broken light for Facebook
So, all the church members could all take a good look.
She wanted to start up a committee
Before, the church received complaints from the city,
They have already complained about our maintained parking lot
Who knows what else the city would have sought.
She blamed and worried about the light fixtures condition
And also about the lights current hanging position,
“It might fall”! once again she worriedly said
And who knows it might land on someone’s foot or even maybe their head.
Then the new pastor of our church took command
As he waved forth his brave and gallant hand,
The Pastor said that he could go into the attic to fix it
But, let’s wait until December when it’s cooler he did admit.
She then advised everyone to wear a hard hat while entering the church
Because death she said was hanging from the church’s perch,
And God only knows when it might fall
And who would be the recipient, Bambi, Linda, John, Pete or maybe Paul.
Then the eldest deacon spoke to the church’s congregation
Before a response committee or a safety committee’s creation,
He wanted to answer and end everyone’s worries and fears
He then said, “That light fixture has been hanging there for many years.”
Randy L. McClave
Begging for Love
I once begged someone to love me
The way that I truly loved them,
Then there came my wants and my plea
And then they told me with a smile, it was just a whim.
I gave them all that I had
I did what they ever wanted me to do,
Just to make them happy, made me feel glad
And I always said, “I Love You”.
When they needed anything I was always there
They gave me the main reason to arise everyday,
Truly I believed we made the perfect pair
In every known way.
I wanted us together to hear the bird’s sing
I begged them to be my only one,
Now I realized that was the saddest thing
Begging to be loved is the worst thing that I have ever done.
Randy L. McClave
Private Traveler
Let’s travel the world she said
Let’s travel to the countries from which I have read,
We will see the wondrous sites, which bring forth delights
Which many dream about before they are dead.
Let’s board us a plane or maybe a ship
Then let’s sail the air or on the ocean on a trip,
Let us go to where, they speak a different language there
Then in the toast of the country their wine we will sip.
Let’s go and take pictures and make memories
Let’s walk in the cities and on the hillsides and see the sceneries,
We should go to the places, with different beliefs and faces
And look for Mother Nature and not for man’s machineries.
Let’s travel the world just you and I
Because life is so very short, and then we die,
Let’s look on a map, let’s pack our bags and tighten our bootstrap
Then on the ocean or in the air we will either sail or fly.
Let’s travel the world and see the air and ocean blue
Secrets and different cultures I want to also see and taste too,
You got me a passport, I will be your consort
But, then she said, don’t tell anyone that I’m with you.
Randy L. McClave