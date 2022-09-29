The Greediest

They drive to the donation box

To pick up food and shirts and socks,

Never do they ever make a deposit

Even when they have clothes in their closet.

They always claim a charity on their taxes

While on the beach him or her always relaxes,

And then when someone begs them for a penny

They of course always say that they don’t have any.

They never donate to a charity

And they are vocal to that point with a clarity,

Sometimes you notice it is the greediest

Who acts like they are the neediest.

Randy L. McClave

Don’t Tell My Mother

Don’t tell my mom that I’m falling apart

Please don’t tell her of my broken heart,

Please don’t tell her when I hurt

Because, from me she will never desert.

My scars have also become her scars

Which can’t be cured from ointment in jars,

And my pain would also then become hers as well

That for a fact and a certainty I can honestly tell.

She talks to her friends about me to impress

Unto others I have no pain or worries or stress,

But, it’s only in her mind and in her brain

That I have no worries, or any pain.

Please don’t ever let my mother hear

That when I am alone I’m scared and I cry a tear,

Because, I know that I’m emotionally dying inside

And to my mother about those feelings, I have lied.

My mother has dealt with this for herself for many years

With much worries, and sadness and fears,

To her she felt like she had committed a sin or a crime;

Now, I got it this time.

Randy L. McClave

Gossiping

Gossip is carried by haters

And it is always spread by fools,

It’s accepted by idiots, it’s creator’s

Where common sense never rules.

It can turn a caring woman into a tramp

It can make a good man look bad,

And it make a coward a champ

And it can make a very good person very sad.

It can make a bad person look good

And it can make an honest person a liar,

It makes a loving person wonder why they should

And it brings gossipers closer to Hell’s fire.

It can cause a good heart to hate

It can cause a true person to lose their belief,

And it can change forever someone’s fate

And it can turn a joyous time into heartbreak and grief.

It makes a busybody look like a prophet

It makes the scum seemed as royalty,

All that they care about is their own profit

They have no true devotion or loyalty.

The truth a gossiper doesn’t care about or know

Gossiping people never do pray,

Because, they only speak on the Devil’s radio

They become the Devil’s personal DJ.

Randy L. McClave

I Wash My Hands Clean of You

Keep all my junk that’s in the trunk

Keep all my stuff I have had enough,

And keep all of my things, my clothes and rings

As I wash my hands clean of you.

Keep all that I had, I won’t get mad

Keep all that I bought, that I had sought,

And keep all that I did earn, which you refused to return

As I wash my hands clean of you.

Keep all that’s in the house, even the louse

Keep all of the lies, and also the sighs,

And keep all the promises broke, and all in the poke

As I wash my hands clean of you.

Keep all of the tears, over the days and years

Keep all of the bull, and stay the fool,

And keep all the gifts given, you’re forgiven

I just washed my hands clean of you.

Randy L. McClave

Two Cheeks To Turn

Biblically, I have just two cheeks to turn

Then you I will burn,

I will then consciously retaliate

My vengeance will be your unforgettable fate.

Hit me once and I will turn my cheek

Not at all because I am weak,

But, because how I was raised and taught

And peace and friendship is what I have sought.

Strike me twice and I will grin

And I definitely will stray away from sin,

You will not feel my total wrath

Even if at me you might joke and laugh.

Strike me a third time and this I will tell

For you, my response to you will not end well,

I have no more cheeks left to turn

Now a biblical lesson you will definitely learn.

Randy L. McClave

Like A Queen

I just want her to be happy

No matter whatever that does mean,

I don’t want her ever to feel crappy

I want her to feel and be treated like a Queen.

I want her to find someone to give her love

The love that she always deserved from me,

I want that love to fit on her like a glove

That is my deepest prayer and is my truest plea.

I want her to meet and find someone caring

Who’ll always see her as I do now,

Someone who is not at all mean or despairing

Someone with who she’ll take a vow.

I want to see her happy and joyous

I don’t want to see her with sadness or strife,

And if she sees me I want to be anonymous

I want her to be happy for the rest of her life.

Randy L. McClave

Laney’s PSA

Please stop reminding me

That I need to get my license,

I too can also read and write and see

You have already reminded me twice since.

Please also stop reminding me

That I also need to get myself a car,

I am the one walking, don’t you agree

My destinations are nearby and/ or far.

Please stop reminding me

That I also need to get a job,

Begging from you or others I do not as a plea

And I promise you, I do not steal or rob.

Please also stop reminding me

That I need to go to college,

So, that I can get myself a certificate or a degree

Remember this, I’m not stupid, and I have knowledge.

Please stop reminding me

About the Hell and hard work that you went through,

I wasn’t there making you feel crappy

And don’t forget, I am not you.

Those thoughts are already running through my brain

They are now in my thoughts all of the time,

You’re just causing me so much more unjust pain

And you treat and see me as if I committed a crime.

Please stop telling me what I need to believe

Or what else that I should be doing,

Sadly, you don’t know the Hell on me that you did achieve

Now inside my brain a battle is now brewing.

Advice from you is always acceptable and it is okay

But, constantly hounding me will do nothing but drown,

And yes please always for me do pray

But, please stop nagging me and putting me down.

Please, stop pushing me in the street from out the door

With a headstrong control in your mind,

I don’t think that I can take this awful pressure anymore;

Instead, give me encouragement, with words that are kind.

Randy L. McClave

My Secrecy

I see the sorrow behind your smile

As if your soul were on trial,

The way that you were used, and also abused

Brings forth pain and guile.

I see the love behind your anger

As with a resultant clangor

You truly love and care, while others just stare

Soon from fury you’re drinking a Wallbanger.

I see the trust in someone who can see

Those things are also inside of me,

Who I am, why they should all give a damn

Now that’s the reason behind my secrecy.

Randy L. McClave

The Light Fixture

The church’s light and fixture was broken

To the church’s congregation those words were spoken,

She then posted a pic of the broken light for Facebook

So, all the church members could all take a good look.

She wanted to start up a committee

Before, the church received complaints from the city,

They have already complained about our maintained parking lot

Who knows what else the city would have sought.

She blamed and worried about the light fixtures condition

And also about the lights current hanging position,

“It might fall”! once again she worriedly said

And who knows it might land on someone’s foot or even maybe their head.

Then the new pastor of our church took command

As he waved forth his brave and gallant hand,

The Pastor said that he could go into the attic to fix it

But, let’s wait until December when it’s cooler he did admit.

She then advised everyone to wear a hard hat while entering the church

Because death she said was hanging from the church’s perch,

And God only knows when it might fall

And who would be the recipient, Bambi, Linda, John, Pete or maybe Paul.

Then the eldest deacon spoke to the church’s congregation

Before a response committee or a safety committee’s creation,

He wanted to answer and end everyone’s worries and fears

He then said, “That light fixture has been hanging there for many years.”

Randy L. McClave

Begging for Love

I once begged someone to love me

The way that I truly loved them,

Then there came my wants and my plea

And then they told me with a smile, it was just a whim.

I gave them all that I had

I did what they ever wanted me to do,

Just to make them happy, made me feel glad

And I always said, “I Love You”.

When they needed anything I was always there

They gave me the main reason to arise everyday,

Truly I believed we made the perfect pair

In every known way.

I wanted us together to hear the bird’s sing

I begged them to be my only one,

Now I realized that was the saddest thing

Begging to be loved is the worst thing that I have ever done.

Randy L. McClave

Private Traveler

Let’s travel the world she said

Let’s travel to the countries from which I have read,

We will see the wondrous sites, which bring forth delights

Which many dream about before they are dead.

Let’s board us a plane or maybe a ship

Then let’s sail the air or on the ocean on a trip,

Let us go to where, they speak a different language there

Then in the toast of the country their wine we will sip.

Let’s go and take pictures and make memories

Let’s walk in the cities and on the hillsides and see the sceneries,

We should go to the places, with different beliefs and faces

And look for Mother Nature and not for man’s machineries.

Let’s travel the world just you and I

Because life is so very short, and then we die,

Let’s look on a map, let’s pack our bags and tighten our bootstrap

Then on the ocean or in the air we will either sail or fly.

Let’s travel the world and see the air and ocean blue

Secrets and different cultures I want to also see and taste too,

You got me a passport, I will be your consort

But, then she said, don’t tell anyone that I’m with you.

Randy L. McClave

