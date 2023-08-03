They Had It All

They never knew that they were poor

They never longed for more,

As they had all that they truly needed

They were never needy or conceded.

They had a roof over their head

And they always food to be fed,

They had clean clothes to always wear

And a loving family who did care.

They spent hours upon hours in the sun

When the chores were all done,

Their life’s weren’t full of toys or the such

They believed that they already had so much.

They had a loving father and mother

And a caring sister and brother,

And they were never scared or alone

In the house that they all called home.

On love and kindness they were raised

Jesus was always praised,

They were taught how to never be greedy

And to always help the poor and the needy.

They knew not of hate or greed or sin

From what they all felt from deep within,

And they always happily helped and cared for others

With any problems or druthers.

They went to Church every Sunday

And they went to school or to work on Monday,

And they never knew that they were poor as Paul

Because, they knew like him that they had it all.

Randy L. McClave

In Hell They Dwell

Up in Heaven there will be no racists

And there will be no lawyers looking for cases,

There will be no millionaires there either

And no billionaires their neither.

There will be no rifles or any guns there

And clean will always be the air,

There will be no countries or nationality

And no who will take away from the society.

There will be no banners and no flags

And never no one boasting and no brags,

There will no one ever arguing or ever inciting

And no one will ever be fussing or fighting.

There will be no one there trying to overthrow the promised land

No followers there to follow an evil hand,

The Devil tried that before with his followers as we know

Then God sent them all into the fire below.

There will be no rumors and no lies ever told

And no gossip to ever unfold,

There will also be no one ever talking of revenge or hate

Or talking about anyone’s fate.

They’re will no one there wanting to hold a grudge

Or any needing to ever judge,

There will be no one there ever complaining or whining

Because, everyone there will all have the same silver lining.

Up in heaven the evil will never go

Their seeds or hate, racism and bigotry and of evil they will never sow

None of those people in heaven will ever dwell

Randy L. McClave

The Day After Tomorrow

The day after tomorrow, it is near

But, of course it will never be here,

Sometimes though it seems like a thought

Where hopes and dreams are always sought,

Many times it becomes a laugh or a tear.

I have seen that day in my full-length mirror

Sometimes engulfed with sadness and fear,

But, that moment I have never truly caught

The day after tomorrow.

Yesterday becomes a volunteer

Though too it once was promised and sincere,

We now wait to go there or to be taught

Maybe its arrival will be not,

It most certainly becomes a new frontier;

The day after tomorrow.

Randy L. McClave

