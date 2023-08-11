A Peaceful Nap
After the king heard one servant wasn’t at all awed
That he wouldn’t worship his God,
He then locked that Jewish servant in a animal pen
Daniel, then slept in a lion’s den.
When Peter was arrested during the festival of unleavened bread
When the Jews wanted Peter dead,
Because, he had preached that Jesus had risen
Peter, then slept in a prison.
When the boat with disciples on the waters was tossed
When Jesus’s disciples were scared and lost,
Unto their master their worries they wanted to inform
Jesus, slept in a storm.
Remember this, no matter of your circumstance
Never be afraid or worried to take a chance,
Just grab God, along with a nightcap
Then, you can then take a peaceful, peaceful nap.
Randy L. McClave
The Day After Tomorrow
The day after tomorrow, it is near
But, of course it will never be here,
Sometimes though it seems like a thought
Where hopes and dreams are always sought,
Many times it becomes a laugh or a tear.
I have seen that day in my full-length mirror
Sometimes engulfed with sadness and fear,
But, that moment I have never truly caught
The day after tomorrow.
Yesterday becomes a volunteer
Though too it once was promised and sincere,
We now wait to go there or to be taught
Maybe its arrival will be not,
It most certainly becomes a new frontier;
The day after tomorrow.
Randy L. McClave
Yesterday
Yesterday, is already gone
It has already moved on,
And we can’t undo the acts or the deeds committed
Nothing can be omitted.
We can never ever resurrect it,
In our book of life it we will admit.
Tomorrow, will always be tomorrow
That is where some see hope and no sorrow,
In some case’s tomorrow will never arrive
It’s where we should not keep wants and needs alive.
For tomorrow we will always wait,
That is when and where we will make our own fate.
Today, is all that we are guaranteed and promised
That is where we must always be honest,
In a few moments our life could just end
God only knows on what we should depend.
So, we must live and pray,
Then we will know to cherish today.
Randy L. McClave
The Funeral Procession
The funeral procession drove past my house
I bowed my head and I was quite as a mouse,
In a solemn prayer I gave to the sadly departed
As I knew of the sadness and remorse of the fainthearted;
One car after another I watched go down the street
As I still stood there in respect in this unbearable heat,
The cars that I counted they were over twenty-five
Sadly not one visited the departed when he was still alive;
So, there goes his procession heading to the graveyard
As though being led by weepers and the national guard,
I guess when he was living in life he was always misread
Now he is missed and remembered since now he is dead.
Randy L. McClave
Going to Church
Going to Church doesn’t mean you’re a Christian
Even when you sing hymns and to a sermon you listen,
Or when you hear of another person’s sin
And for their salvation you always give an amen.
Even if at church you have your own parking space
And even if at church you enjoy saying grace,
If you always come to church wearing a suit and tie
And you never have a tear on your soul or in your eye.
Even if you go to church every Sunday
And with everyone you will sing and pray,
Even when you give your weekly tithes
And when you think to yourself no more lies.
Even if on the same pew for years you have sat
None of that makes you a Christian because of that,
So, please don’t preach from a pedestal of birch
It just means, that you Go To Church.
Randy L. McClave
They Had It All
They never knew that they were poor
They never longed for more,
As they had all that they truly needed
They were never needy or conceded.
They had a roof over their head
And they always food to be fed,
They had clean clothes to always wear
And a loving family who did care.
They spent hours upon hours in the sun
When the chores were all done,
Their life’s weren’t full of toys or the such
They believed that they already had so much.
They had a loving father and mother
And a caring sister and brother,
And they were never scared or alone
In the house that they all called home.
On love and kindness they were raised
Jesus was always praised,
They were taught how to never be greedy
And to always help the poor and the needy.
They knew not of hate or greed or sin
From what they all felt from deep within,
And they always happily helped and cared for others
With any problems or druthers.
They went to Church every Sunday
And they went to school or to work on Monday,
And they never knew that they were poor as Paul
Because, they knew like him that they had it all.
Randy L. McClave