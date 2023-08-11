A Peaceful Nap

After the king heard one servant wasn’t at all awed

That he wouldn’t worship his God,

He then locked that Jewish servant in a animal pen

Daniel, then slept in a lion’s den.

When Peter was arrested during the festival of unleavened bread

When the Jews wanted Peter dead,

Because, he had preached that Jesus had risen

Peter, then slept in a prison.

When the boat with disciples on the waters was tossed

When Jesus’s disciples were scared and lost,

Unto their master their worries they wanted to inform

Jesus, slept in a storm.

Remember this, no matter of your circumstance

Never be afraid or worried to take a chance,

Just grab God, along with a nightcap

Then, you can then take a peaceful, peaceful nap.

Randy L. McClave

The Day After Tomorrow

The day after tomorrow, it is near

But, of course it will never be here,

Sometimes though it seems like a thought

Where hopes and dreams are always sought,

Many times it becomes a laugh or a tear.

I have seen that day in my full-length mirror

Sometimes engulfed with sadness and fear,

But, that moment I have never truly caught

The day after tomorrow.

Yesterday becomes a volunteer

Though too it once was promised and sincere,

We now wait to go there or to be taught

Maybe its arrival will be not,

It most certainly becomes a new frontier;

The day after tomorrow.

Randy L. McClave

Yesterday

Yesterday, is already gone

It has already moved on,

And we can’t undo the acts or the deeds committed

Nothing can be omitted.

We can never ever resurrect it,

In our book of life it we will admit.

Tomorrow, will always be tomorrow

That is where some see hope and no sorrow,

In some case’s tomorrow will never arrive

It’s where we should not keep wants and needs alive.

For tomorrow we will always wait,

That is when and where we will make our own fate.

Today, is all that we are guaranteed and promised

That is where we must always be honest,

In a few moments our life could just end

God only knows on what we should depend.

So, we must live and pray,

Then we will know to cherish today.

Randy L. McClave

The Funeral Procession

The funeral procession drove past my house

I bowed my head and I was quite as a mouse,

In a solemn prayer I gave to the sadly departed

As I knew of the sadness and remorse of the fainthearted;

One car after another I watched go down the street

As I still stood there in respect in this unbearable heat,

The cars that I counted they were over twenty-five

Sadly not one visited the departed when he was still alive;

So, there goes his procession heading to the graveyard

As though being led by weepers and the national guard,

I guess when he was living in life he was always misread

Now he is missed and remembered since now he is dead.

Randy L. McClave

Going to Church

Going to Church doesn’t mean you’re a Christian

Even when you sing hymns and to a sermon you listen,

Or when you hear of another person’s sin

And for their salvation you always give an amen.

Even if at church you have your own parking space

And even if at church you enjoy saying grace,

If you always come to church wearing a suit and tie

And you never have a tear on your soul or in your eye.

Even if you go to church every Sunday

And with everyone you will sing and pray,

Even when you give your weekly tithes

And when you think to yourself no more lies.

Even if on the same pew for years you have sat

None of that makes you a Christian because of that,

So, please don’t preach from a pedestal of birch

It just means, that you Go To Church.

Randy L. McClave

They Had It All

They never knew that they were poor

They never longed for more,

As they had all that they truly needed

They were never needy or conceded.

They had a roof over their head

And they always food to be fed,

They had clean clothes to always wear

And a loving family who did care.

They spent hours upon hours in the sun

When the chores were all done,

Their life’s weren’t full of toys or the such

They believed that they already had so much.

They had a loving father and mother

And a caring sister and brother,

And they were never scared or alone

In the house that they all called home.

On love and kindness they were raised

Jesus was always praised,

They were taught how to never be greedy

And to always help the poor and the needy.

They knew not of hate or greed or sin

From what they all felt from deep within,

And they always happily helped and cared for others

With any problems or druthers.

They went to Church every Sunday

And they went to school or to work on Monday,

And they never knew that they were poor as Paul

Because, they knew like him that they had it all.

Randy L. McClave

