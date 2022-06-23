I’m An Adult

I don’t spread gossip or lies or ever an insult,

If not a proven fact then I know that it’s just a lie

A peace of factual knowing no one can contradict or deny,

So, I believe in the truth, because I’m an adult.

I don’t believe in rumors and I won’t let them catapult,

I will laugh and then I will ignore those lies that I hear

First with a prayer and then a hymn there is no fear,

That’s why I always believe in the facts alone, because I am an adult.

I don’t follow mobs or racist groups or any crazy cult,

I don’t wave or carry banners other than my state or my country’s flag

Never do I promote or show off a piece of a propaganda rag,

And I don’t wear insulting hats or shirts because I’m an adult.

As a child cries and screams with great exult,

When they make up stories from movies and/or books

Where they believe in wizards and monsters and caring crooks,

I do not mimic that child, because I am a adult

Fake news sites I will not ever believe or consult,

Neither do I believe in those ignorant elected officials or tabloid sites

I am against the racist hate of others who believe in power to the whites,

Because, I am a Christian-caring Bible carrying adult.

Randy L. McClave

An Omen

Why did you pollute my oceans

Why did you pollute my seas,

You didn’t care for my creations or my notions

And then you cut down my trees.

Why did you pollute my air

And why did you litter my earth,

Did you not even care

That I created a beautiful place for your birth.

Now when I send you the rain

And then when I send you the wind,

I feel a sadness and a pain

From the suffering of a long dear friend.

You have drilled into her abdomen

Just to steal her jewelry and her blood,

Soon you’ll see my omen

And it will be worse than any flood.

Randy L. McClave

Am I Next

The child was read the second amendment

With happiness and pride and contentment,

How it’s all Americans rights to bare arms

Then the child felt the sadness and the alarms.

The child then saw the news

The child heard the weeping from the pews,

And the child saw the militia at the school’s door

The child saw the army corp.

The child then saw all the flags at half mast

And the protesters that had quickly amassed,

The child saw the proud and vigilante NRA

And the child heard a mother screamed for our children let’s pray.

The child then saw the parents tears

The child heard the parents fears,

And with their hopes and prayers they were keeping

The parents were still weeping.

The child then heard it on the radio

About the blood that did constantly flow,

Then the child saw it on the television

And the child heard about a politician’s decision.

The child then went to his class

Many closed doors the child did hurry pass,

Then the classroom blinds were all pulled down

Every child seen wore terror and a frown.

Then the child sat at his desk

The child then thought the most grotesque,

Then the child to his parents sent a text

“Am I next”.

Randy L. McClave

God, Is God

My Pastor preached today

About God this he did say,

God, isn’t left or right handed

And God isn’t candid.

God isn’t ever political

And God isn’t hypocritical,

God is always educational

God is non denominational.

And God is true and also pure

God is also wise and mature,

God is omniscient

And God is beneficent.

God knows every book

Before we even take our first look,

And God knows of all the news

And why of every cut and bruise.

God knows all women and men

God knows of all sin,

And God knows every stone

And God knows of every bone.

God knows of the sexes

And God knows of our exes,

God knows what’s in our heart

God knows from the very start.

And God knows what to always bring

God created everything,

God is never wrong or flawed

Because God, is God.

Randy L. McClave

If They Broke In

If someone broke into your house

Would you be timid as a mouse,

Would you uncaringly let them all in

So, that they could commit damage and sin.

Would you be in fear of your life

If you saw them carrying a bar, a bat and an extinguisher and a knife,

Would you allow them to loot and destroy

As was their intention and their utter ploy.

Would you allow them to steal anything from you

And let them do whatever they wanted to do,

And what if you heard that they wanted to hang someone

Would you allow the rampage to continue on.

If you had a gun would you aim and shoot

Or would you just allow the violence and them to loot,

Then what if the police arrived and had them arrested

What verdict for them would you have suggested.

Randy L. McClave

Someone You Know

Someone you know is gay

Maybe someone that you might see every day,

Maybe it’s a friend, to the bitter end

And maybe for them you pray.

Someone that you know is bi

Maybe it’s that person to who you said hi,

Maybe it’s that person there, for whom you’ll say a prayer

That person who is a good guy.

Someone you know is transgender

But, their beliefs you try not to remember,

You forget their name, or from where they came

But, they are so very kind and tender.

Someone you know is someone’s mate

Someone you know is someone’s date,

Maybe it’s someone you love, and you think highly of

So, think before you speak with hate.

Randy L. McClave

