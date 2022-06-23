I’m An Adult
I don’t spread gossip or lies or ever an insult,
If not a proven fact then I know that it’s just a lie
A peace of factual knowing no one can contradict or deny,
So, I believe in the truth, because I’m an adult.
I don’t believe in rumors and I won’t let them catapult,
I will laugh and then I will ignore those lies that I hear
First with a prayer and then a hymn there is no fear,
That’s why I always believe in the facts alone, because I am an adult.
I don’t follow mobs or racist groups or any crazy cult,
I don’t wave or carry banners other than my state or my country’s flag
Never do I promote or show off a piece of a propaganda rag,
And I don’t wear insulting hats or shirts because I’m an adult.
As a child cries and screams with great exult,
When they make up stories from movies and/or books
Where they believe in wizards and monsters and caring crooks,
I do not mimic that child, because I am a adult
Fake news sites I will not ever believe or consult,
Neither do I believe in those ignorant elected officials or tabloid sites
I am against the racist hate of others who believe in power to the whites,
Because, I am a Christian-caring Bible carrying adult.
Randy L. McClave
An Omen
Why did you pollute my oceans
Why did you pollute my seas,
You didn’t care for my creations or my notions
And then you cut down my trees.
Why did you pollute my air
And why did you litter my earth,
Did you not even care
That I created a beautiful place for your birth.
Now when I send you the rain
And then when I send you the wind,
I feel a sadness and a pain
From the suffering of a long dear friend.
You have drilled into her abdomen
Just to steal her jewelry and her blood,
Soon you’ll see my omen
And it will be worse than any flood.
Randy L. McClave
Am I Next
The child was read the second amendment
With happiness and pride and contentment,
How it’s all Americans rights to bare arms
Then the child felt the sadness and the alarms.
The child then saw the news
The child heard the weeping from the pews,
And the child saw the militia at the school’s door
The child saw the army corp.
The child then saw all the flags at half mast
And the protesters that had quickly amassed,
The child saw the proud and vigilante NRA
And the child heard a mother screamed for our children let’s pray.
The child then saw the parents tears
The child heard the parents fears,
And with their hopes and prayers they were keeping
The parents were still weeping.
The child then heard it on the radio
About the blood that did constantly flow,
Then the child saw it on the television
And the child heard about a politician’s decision.
The child then went to his class
Many closed doors the child did hurry pass,
Then the classroom blinds were all pulled down
Every child seen wore terror and a frown.
Then the child sat at his desk
The child then thought the most grotesque,
Then the child to his parents sent a text
“Am I next”.
Randy L. McClave
God, Is God
My Pastor preached today
About God this he did say,
God, isn’t left or right handed
And God isn’t candid.
God isn’t ever political
And God isn’t hypocritical,
God is always educational
God is non denominational.
And God is true and also pure
God is also wise and mature,
God is omniscient
And God is beneficent.
God knows every book
Before we even take our first look,
And God knows of all the news
And why of every cut and bruise.
God knows all women and men
God knows of all sin,
And God knows every stone
And God knows of every bone.
God knows of the sexes
And God knows of our exes,
God knows what’s in our heart
God knows from the very start.
And God knows what to always bring
God created everything,
God is never wrong or flawed
Because God, is God.
Randy L. McClave
If They Broke In
If someone broke into your house
Would you be timid as a mouse,
Would you uncaringly let them all in
So, that they could commit damage and sin.
Would you be in fear of your life
If you saw them carrying a bar, a bat and an extinguisher and a knife,
Would you allow them to loot and destroy
As was their intention and their utter ploy.
Would you allow them to steal anything from you
And let them do whatever they wanted to do,
And what if you heard that they wanted to hang someone
Would you allow the rampage to continue on.
If you had a gun would you aim and shoot
Or would you just allow the violence and them to loot,
Then what if the police arrived and had them arrested
What verdict for them would you have suggested.
Randy L. McClave
Someone You Know
Someone you know is gay
Maybe someone that you might see every day,
Maybe it’s a friend, to the bitter end
And maybe for them you pray.
Someone that you know is bi
Maybe it’s that person to who you said hi,
Maybe it’s that person there, for whom you’ll say a prayer
That person who is a good guy.
Someone you know is transgender
But, their beliefs you try not to remember,
You forget their name, or from where they came
But, they are so very kind and tender.
Someone you know is someone’s mate
Someone you know is someone’s date,
Maybe it’s someone you love, and you think highly of
So, think before you speak with hate.
Randy L. McClave