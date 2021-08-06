Stranger in Paradise
Before you condemn the person at the right of you
And before you say the things which are untrue,
Before you tell them that you’re a devout Christian
And before you start your preaching.
Before you tell them that they are going to hell
Because their way and life the Bible does condemn and foretell,
And before you do your mocking and also your judging
Because of your own hate, and also your grudging.
Jesus said to love your neighbor as you love yourself
Though many times your neighbor is nothing like the books on your bookshelf,
When Christ was nailed on the cross and crucified
Remember, that for all our sins, our Lord died.
Two criminals also were being crucified at that same site
They were on Jesus’s left, and also on his right,
According to the Roman law they too must also die
But, what was their crimes, or sins and why.
The criminal on the right said this man done no wrong
On the cross being crucified with them he did not belong,
He then asked Jesus to remember him in his kingdom
In Gods very own dominion.
The stranger was never asked of his sins or of his crime
Jesus never asked him then, or at anytime,
Then Jesus looked into the strangers eyes
“Today!” Spoke Jesus, “You shall be with me in paradise.
Randy L. McClave
I Was Seventeen
Why did I do this or say that
Why did I walk on you like a floor mat,
And those awful words that I did say
How I wish that I could take them all away.
I’m sorry for the awful things that I had done
But, of course to me they were all in fun,
I am so sorry for the tears that you had cried
And for your pain, so deep inside.
Why did I cause you to scream and shout
And why did I always put your thoughts in doubt
I still remember the mean things that I would do
And still you would always say, “I Love You”.
Why did I believe that I was always right
Why did I always want to argue with you and fight,
And when you gave me those rules to follow
Why were those rules so hard to swallow.
Now I am a grown adult
I now understand the pain and the insult,
So, why was I then so contrary and mean
I guess it was all because I was seventeen.
Randy L. McClave
The Saddest Thing
The saddest thing that I have ever done
Either beneath the moon or underneath the sun,
Something that I believed that I would never do
Something, that would tear the soul into.
At that moment in time I was in a different place
My blood pumped fast and my heart did race,
I was so very happy at that very moment in my life
I finally found a good woman, maybe even a wife.
Truly I felt that I was walking on air
Truly I believed God had answered my prayer,
For true love my heart began to beat
And I knew that those feelings of mine would repeat.
I still remember that moment and that day
And I remember where I stood and the words that I did say,
Sadly though God and my family heard and seen the tragedy
Was when I begged a woman, to love me.
Randy L. McClave
That Kiss
Just remember this
A kiss, is just a kiss,
And a hug is, but a hug
Unless, you are truly in love.
But, then when you are there
At the world again you will stare,
But, everything will have changed
Your soul, will be rearranged.
A kiss becomes more than four lips
And a hug is more than two grips,
One soul and body is now gone
Two, will become one.
This you will then always know
Love will always make you glow,
And you will find and feel that total bliss
When in love, you receive that kiss.
Randy L. McClave