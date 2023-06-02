The Bagpipes Played

We bowed our heads at the burial site

Then unto God we all wept and prayed,

We said our goodbyes both day and night

Then the bagpipes, they just played.

The piper piped his tune for the dead,

A better eulogy could not have been read.

We stood and we cheered at our soldiers patriotically

As they all marched one by one in the parade,

We watched them all as the spiritual and the holy

Then the bagpipes, they just played.

Tunes were played for the peace keepers,

And we the watchers became the weepers.

We began a new life together me and my mate

From each other we swore that we would not be swayed,

She became my wife without much of a debate

Then the bagpipes, they just played.

The piper then piped his tune with our prayer,

Our pact and our tune was now forever in the air.

We walked the Royal Mile in Edinburgh

As though we were on our own musically crusade,

The bagpiper there was proud and thorough

I gave him a pound, his bagpipes then played.

I then thought of the jealousy of the moon,

As it cannot see the bagpiper playing his tune.

Randy L. McClave

