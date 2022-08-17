Don
I still remember the first time that we met
I think my sister was either a blonde or a brunette,
You were of course married to my sister Sue
And of course, we all truly loved you.
You had a kindness and a very special smile
That seemingly could stretch on for over a mile,
And our mom of course loved and cared for you so
She once told me truly that your soul did glow.
I wished together that we had walked
I wished together that we had laughed and talked,
But, of course I was here and you were there
But, I swear to you every night you were in my prayer.
You are indeed more than just a brother-in-law
As you always brought forth a mighty and happy awe,
You are family, just like my brother-in-law John
You are always my friend and my family, Don.
Randy L. McClave
And God Said
When he was born, God was already there
God then whispered unto him, his very first prayer,
And then God told him, that from him he would never hide
And that God would always be at his side.
Sadly soon he walked alone forgetting all about God
While moving forward and backwards stepping on both stone and sod,
But, when his soul was full of worries and and timeless fears
God then whispered unto him, “let me wipe away those tears”.
Then when the world gave him attractions with fright and doubt
When he tried to escape the confusion by finding an easy road out,
Then when confusion and doubt were lamented in his eyes
God then said unto him, “like a speck let me remove those lies”.
When he believed that he was carrying everyone’s weight
From judging and accusing and also from debt and hate,
While he was walking and struggling seemingly alone down the road
God said, with a smile, “let me help you again with your load”.
With a smile, God looked and saw him so tired and weary
Whereas when everyone else saw him, they were sad and teary,
God said, “your feet are tired and sore they need no longer to roam”
God then said, with a smile, “It’s time now for me to bring you home”.
Randy L. McClave
Mother
At 60 father retired
And mother is still working and tired,
Father now gets to stay home and sleep in late
While mother still has to wait.
Mother still works for her husband
As she was taught and now accustomed,
From early morning until late at night
And sometimes with no break in sight.
Mother works for her children
And she also looks after her grandchildren,
Mother is always busy on the clock
She always has another job to do with every tick tock.
Mother looks after all of the pets
They too now have became her assets,
She feeds them and watches them and takes care of them
And daily she still hums them a happy hymn.
Everyone retires, but mother
Even her sons and also soon her younger brother,
Seemingly in this world everyone does hire
But, unsurprisingly, mother never ever gets to retire.
Randy L. McClave
I Wash My Hands Clean Of You
Keep all my junk that’s in the trunk
Keep all my stuff I have had enough,
And keep all of my things, my clothes and rings
As I wash my hands clean of you.
Keep all that I had, I won’t get mad
Keep all that I bought, that I had sought,
And keep all that I did earn, which you refused to return
As I wash my hands clean of you.
Keep all that’s in the house, even the louse
Keep all of the lies, and also the sighs,
And keep all the promises broke, and all in the poke
As I wash my hands clean of you.
Keep all of the tears, over the days and years
Keep all of the bull, and stay the fool,
And keep all the gifts given, you’re forgiven
I just washed my hands clean of you.
Randy L. McClave
The Cleaning Lady
She asked her friends for a name
That would give her instant fame,
A name that everyone would like and know
Which would help her business grow.
She does house cleaning and car cleaning and detailing
With a excellence which is never failing,
Now she has some business name choices
And she awaits patiently for our very own voices.
“AmandaMaid,” is one of her name picks
Then there’s “Get Er Clean,” for the Country hicks,
And for those with a accepting newish heart
There’s the name, “Clean Start.”
Then those who want to cheer and scream, “Hooray!”
There’s the name, “Amanda Maid my day,
And then the name that would be funny and personal
There’s, “O’Dell For The Smell,”
She needs a name for when she cleans a house or a car
Whether the address or vehicle be either near or far,
And as she is cleaning and running the vacuum
She needs a business name to attach to her cleaning broom.
Randy L. McClave