A HYPOCRITE

You wouldn’t feed me when I was starving

Not a slice of food from a knife’s carving,

You wouldn’t clothe me when I was shivering and cold

Even when the temperature was 50 below.

You wouldn’t give me change when I asked you

Instead you just cursed me until you were tired and blue,

And you never once offered to adopt and/ or take me in

To lead me away from the pain and suffering and sin.

You once screamed and protested with a sign

That, “I was a miracle” you did cry out and whine,

But, my mother couldn’t or didn’t want to take care of me

So, here I am now suffering in every degree.

You now say that I shouldn’t get the tax payers dollar

Against me now you protest and holler,

Now one thing you must now know and must admit

You are nothing more than a lying and an uncaring hypocrite.

Randy L. McClave

CHOOSING

Some people that you add as friends

Are there because of what you can give,

At first you see them as beautiful gems

Then later you see them as takers and combative.

They are there because of goodness you have sewn,

They are there because of what you own.

Some people choose their mates

Because they just don’t like to be all alone,

Same thoughts of course goes for choosing dates

Then a fondness and a need has grown.

Then when you find a friend so dear and true,

And then you’ll find out that they were just using you.

Some people that you add into your life

They are there only to take and use,

So, to be wary of future worries and strife

Think wisely before you ever choose.

Before you pick out a lover or a pal,

Make sure that they want to stay for a while.

Randy L. McClave

