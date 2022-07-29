A HYPOCRITE
You wouldn’t feed me when I was starving
Not a slice of food from a knife’s carving,
You wouldn’t clothe me when I was shivering and cold
Even when the temperature was 50 below.
You wouldn’t give me change when I asked you
Instead you just cursed me until you were tired and blue,
And you never once offered to adopt and/ or take me in
To lead me away from the pain and suffering and sin.
You once screamed and protested with a sign
That, “I was a miracle” you did cry out and whine,
But, my mother couldn’t or didn’t want to take care of me
So, here I am now suffering in every degree.
You now say that I shouldn’t get the tax payers dollar
Against me now you protest and holler,
Now one thing you must now know and must admit
You are nothing more than a lying and an uncaring hypocrite.
Randy L. McClave
CHOOSING
Some people that you add as friends
Are there because of what you can give,
At first you see them as beautiful gems
Then later you see them as takers and combative.
They are there because of goodness you have sewn,
They are there because of what you own.
Some people choose their mates
Because they just don’t like to be all alone,
Same thoughts of course goes for choosing dates
Then a fondness and a need has grown.
Then when you find a friend so dear and true,
And then you’ll find out that they were just using you.
Some people that you add into your life
They are there only to take and use,
So, to be wary of future worries and strife
Think wisely before you ever choose.
Before you pick out a lover or a pal,
Make sure that they want to stay for a while.
Randy L. McClave