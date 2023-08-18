A Puppy’s Eyes
I looked in the puppy’s eyes
And there I saw no hate or lies,
I saw compassion and companionship
Needing to start a loving relationship.
As I petted him he wagged his tail
Joy and happiness did abound and prevail,
Then with joy and love and grace
He then licked my face.
He wanted to be someone’s best friend
Devoted to them to the very end,
To be faithful and obedient and loyal
Their owner would be treated royal.
He didn’t want to be mean or vicious
And never to be ignored or suspicious,
And his owner he would always love and protect
Without any remorse or regret.
He was so kind and warm and gentle
As I thought as I left the kennel,
I hope one day the puppy will find a good home
And not on the streets alone to roam.
Then when I left the shelter
All the dogs there went helter skelter,
How I wished all dogs had a loving and caring master
As a church has a pastor.
Randy L. McClave
Three Were Baptized Today
Let’s bow our heads and pray
3 people were baptized today,
Unto the Lord’s own accord
They now have all risen with the Lord.
I was there and I witnessed it all
When upon them the spirit did call,
As they seemingly sought absolution
It was like a spiritual revolution.
Gabriel was baptized first
Then into the baptism water Sarah asked to be submersed,
And then we were all surprised
When Bambi asked to be baptized.
The old self was crucified with Christ
Now, they were all born twice,
They made a public confession of their belief
They changed like a leaf.
When they entered the waters of baptism
They faithfully followed Jesus as a true Christian,
They are proclaiming the gospel message
And they believe in their own presage.
Jesus had died for their every sin
Then he was buried, and then arose and he lives again,
Being raised out of the water expresses their new life
They’re a new son, daughter and wife.
With the lord they now have a union with him
As the congregation cheered and sang a hymn,
And this again I will boast and say
3 were baptized today.
Randy L. McClave
He Wept
He lived the perfect life
Though subjected with strife,
He never did once ever did sin
And he constantly talked to his father, “Amen”.
He was created with tears and blood and sweat
Never not once did he hold regret,
He walked and ate and drank like you me
And he even walked upon the sea.
He was the son of almighty God
Anything could be his with just a nod,
But, instead he came to us as a true man
With the same desires and needs was his plan.
He slept and he drank and he ate
He prayed and preached about the gate,
And he laughed and with others he walked
To strangers and sinners he preached and talked.
He was born and clothed in flesh
It was his mesh,
He was born and also subjected with human weaknesses
Also with love, kindness and sweetnesses.
Then as he stood outside the tomb
He was full of sadness and pain and gloom,
His emotions could no longer be kept;
Jesus wept.
Randy L. McClave
Need More of Jesus / Needs More of Me
All my life He’s been beside me, neath’ the dark and stormy gails.
He has never failed me, and I know He never will.
I’ve not always been the best one, but He never gave up on me
And today I live for Jesus, cause He’s the one who died for me.
I need more of Jesus, and He needs more of me.
I need His compassion, and His love for all to see.
He cares for each other, and He cares for me.
I need more of Jesus, and He needs more of me.
Friend I ask , have you given all your heart to Him?
Do you know what it’s like to be free from your sins?
You can have that wonderful feeling of abounding love within.
Just give your all up to Jesus, and His loving arms will take you in.
Friend, you need more of Jesus, and He needs more from you.
He can take all your burdens, and make your heard new
Just come to the table, let Him take care of you
You need more of Jesus, and He needs more of you.
I need more of Jesus, and He needs more of me.
I need His compassion, and His love for all to see.
He cares for each other, and He cares for me.
I need more of Jesus, and He needs more of me.
Donald R. Nelson