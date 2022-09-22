Ban Books, Not Guns

Let’s ban all the books and not ban guns

Let’s burn them all by the tons,

And the only book that should ever be printed and read

Is the book on how to shoot someone dead.

We don’t need books about turning the other cheek

That makes you only a coward and very weak,

And we don’t need a book teaching about forgiveness

As we all believe that it’s better to judge, hate and stalk and cuss.

We must always protect our family and our land

First we must reject and ignore God’s mighty hand,

And if we read a book where it tells us to forgive

Remember it’s always better to be on the defense and combative.

Instead of forgiving a thief which is written in a book

I would rather load my gun and shoot dead the crook,

And instead of me sending them straight to hell

I am instead sending my own soul there the book does tell.

And those who own a sword are always ready to fight

Never do they place their faith in God’s Almighty might,

And this I will always say to my family and friend

I would rather hold a Bible, than a gun in the very end.

Guns won’t be found in heaven, but instead in the fiery pit

Where evil, murder, sin and the devil does permit,

Ban all the books that you want, but remember you have not won

Because, I myself am reading and I am banning the gun.

Randy L. McClave

My Last Thoughts

As I am laid 6 feet underground

If you now listen, no more will I utter a sound,

No more poems will I ever again speak

And no more awards will I ever want or seek.

I once sought gold, but I gave it all away

Unto God in forgiveness I did always pray,

I had once sought love, but it didn’t seek me

Now, it is lost in my eternity.

As I now think back unto my youth

Where I once sought immortality, and always the truth,

Now a caring man they now lay down to sleep

And no tears for him will anyone ever weep.

Many souls I did desperately tried to warm

Whenever there came a coldness from a storm,

But, then as I slowly got unneeded and old

The ones who I had loved, left me out in the cold.

No more poems will I ever write

And no more poems with a smile will I ever again recite,

Here in life I truly did my best

But, now they have laid me down to my eternal rest.

Randy L. McClave

The Greediest

They drive to the donation box

To pick up food and shirts and socks,

Never do they ever make a deposit

Even when they have clothes in their closet.

They always claim a charity on their taxes

While on the beach him or her always relaxes,

And then when someone begs them for a penny

They of course always say that they don’t have any.

They never donate to a charity

And they are vocal to that point with a clarity,

Sometimes you notice it is the greediest

Who acts like they are the neediest.

Randy L. McClave

Don’t Tell My Mother

Don’t tell my mom that I’m falling apart

Please don’t tell her of my broken heart,

Please don’t tell her when I hurt

Because, from me she will never desert.

My scars have also become her scars

Which can’t be cured from ointment in jars,

And my pain would also then become hers as well

That for a fact and a certainty I can honestly tell.

She talks to her friends about me to impress

Unto others I have no pain or worries or stress,

But, it’s only in her mind and in her brain

That I have no worries, or any pain.

Please don’t ever let my mother hear

That when I am alone I’m scared and I cry a tear,

Because, I know that I’m emotionally dying inside

And to my mother about those feelings, I have lied.

My mother has dealt with this for herself for many years

With much worries, and sadness and fears,

To her she felt like she had committed a sin or a crime;

Now, I got it this time.

Randy L. McClave

Gossiping

Gossip is carried by haters

And it is always spread by fools,

It’s accepted by idiots, it’s creator’s

Where common sense never rules.

It can turn a caring woman into a tramp

It can make a good man look bad,

And it make a coward a champ

And it can make a very good person very sad.

It can make a bad person look good

And it can make an honest person a liar,

It makes a loving person wonder why they should

And it brings gossipers closer to Hell’s fire.

It can cause a good heart to hate

It can cause a true person to lose their belief,

And it can change forever someone’s fate

And it can turn a joyous time into heartbreak and grief.

It makes a busybody look like a prophet

It makes the scum seemed as royalty,

All that they care about is their own profit

They have no true devotion or loyalty.

The truth a gossiper doesn’t care about or know

Gossiping people never do pray,

Because, they only speak on the Devil’s radio

They become the Devil’s personal DJ.

Randy L. McClave

I Wash My Hands Clean of You

Keep all my junk that’s in the trunk

Keep all my stuff I have had enough,

And keep all of my things, my clothes and rings

As I wash my hands clean of you.

Keep all that I had, I won’t get mad

Keep all that I bought, that I had sought,

And keep all that I did earn, which you refused to return

As I wash my hands clean of you.

Keep all that’s in the house, even the louse

Keep all of the lies, and also the sighs,

And keep all the promises broke, and all in the poke

As I wash my hands clean of you.

Keep all of the tears, over the days and years

Keep all of the bull, and stay the fool,

And keep all the gifts given, you’re forgiven

I just washed my hands clean of you.

Randy L. McClave

Two Cheeks To Turn

Biblically, I have just two cheeks to turn

Then you I will burn,

I will then consciously retaliate

My vengeance will be your unforgettable fate.

Hit me once and I will turn my cheek

Not at all because I am weak,

But, because how I was raised and taught

And peace and friendship is what I have sought.

Strike me twice and I will grin

And I definitely will stray away from sin,

You will not feel my total wrath

Even if at me you might joke and laugh.

Strike me a third time and this I will tell

For you, my response to you will not end well,

I have no more cheeks left to turn

Now a biblical lesson you will definitely learn.

Randy L. McClave

Like A Queen

I just want her to be happy

No matter whatever that does mean,

I don’t want her ever to feel crappy

I want her to feel and be treated like a Queen.

I want her to find someone to give her love

The love that she always deserved from me,

I want that love to fit on her like a glove

That is my deepest prayer and is my truest plea.

I want her to meet and find someone caring

Who’ll always see her as I do now,

Someone who is not at all mean or despairing

Someone with who she’ll take a vow.

I want to see her happy and joyous

I don’t want to see her with sadness or strife,

And if she sees me I want to be anonymous

I want her to be happy for the rest of her life.

Randy L. McClave

Laney’s PSA

Please stop reminding me

That I need to get my license,

I too can also read and write and see

You have already reminded me twice since.

Please also stop reminding me

That I also need to get myself a car,

I am the one walking, don’t you agree

My destinations are nearby and/ or far.

Please stop reminding me

That I also need to get a job,

Begging from you or others I do not as a plea

And I promise you, I do not steal or rob.

Please also stop reminding me

That I need to go to college,

So, that I can get myself a certificate or a degree

Remember this, I’m not stupid, and I have knowledge.

Please stop reminding me

About the Hell and hard work that you went through,

I wasn’t there making you feel crappy

And don’t forget, I am not you.

Those thoughts are already running through my brain

They are now in my thoughts all of the time,

You’re just causing me so much more unjust pain

And you treat and see me as if I committed a crime.

Please stop telling me what I need to believe

Or what else that I should be doing,

Sadly, you don’t know the Hell on me that you did achieve

Now inside my brain a battle is now brewing.

Advice from you is always acceptable and it is okay

But, constantly hounding me will do nothing but drown,

And yes please always for me do pray

But, please stop nagging me and putting me down.

Please, stop pushing me in the street from out the door

With a headstrong control in your mind,

I don’t think that I can take this awful pressure anymore;

Instead, give me encouragement, with words that are kind.

Randy L. McClave

My Secrecy

I see the sorrow behind your smile

As if your soul were on trial,

The way that you were used, and also abused

Brings forth pain and guile.

I see the love behind your anger

As with a resultant clangor

You truly love and care, while others just stare

Soon from fury you’re drinking a Wallbanger.

I see the trust in someone who can see

Those things are also inside of me,

Who I am, why they should all give a damn

Now that’s the reason behind my secrecy.

Randy L. McClave

Are You a Christian?

I still hear you preaching

On how you follow Christ and that you’re a Christian,

But, don’t you mock the needy and the poor

Don’t you believe that the wealthy shouldn’t give more.

Remember the widow who gave Jesus her last two mites,

She gave more than the rich, as Jesus recites.

You tell me that you don’t go to Church

I wonder for Jesus and salvation don’t you seek and search,

Don’t you ever want or desire a fellowship

Instead of excuses and then later a soulful guilt trip.

Tell me how can you strengthen your spirit and soul,

If to Church with other Christians you refuse to go.

You tell me that you’re a follower of Christ

Tell me, for the Lord what have you sacrificed,

Did you give up your smoking and your drinking and sin

And every night do you pray for forgiveness with an Amen.

Do you believe and do you follow in Jesus’s teachings,

Or do you just pick and choose the preachings.

You tell me that you walk the path that Jesus had paved

Let me ask you this, are you saved,

When he was their suffering and dying on the cross

When you read that, did you feel a sadness and then a great loss.

Did you find salvation in Jesus because knowing that he was crucified,

When for your soul and salvation on the cross he died.

You tell me and others that you are a Christian all of the time

But, tell me this would you give the poor your very last dime,

Do you follow Jesus’s teachings every day

And daily do you read the Bible, and nightly do you pray.

Being a Christian and calling yourself a Christian is 2 different things,

It’s the same difference between a pigeon’s, and a dove’s wings.

Randy L. McClave

The Light Fixture

The church’s light and fixture was broken

To the church’s congregation those words were spoken,

She then posted a pic of the broken light for Facebook

So, all the church members could all take a good look.

She wanted to start up a committee

Before, the church received complaints from the city,

They have already complained about our maintained parking lot

Who knows what else the city would have sought.

She blamed and worried about the light fixtures condition

And also about the lights current hanging position,

“It might fall”! once again she worriedly said

And who knows it might land on someone’s foot or even maybe their head.

Then the new pastor of our church took command

As he waved forth his brave and gallant hand,

The Pastor said that he could go into the attic to fix it

But, let’s wait until December when it’s cooler he did admit.

She then advised everyone to wear a hard hat while entering the church

Because death she said was hanging from the church’s perch,

And God only knows when it might fall

And who would be the recipient, Bambi, Linda, John, Pete or maybe Paul.

Then the eldest deacon spoke to the church’s congregation

Before a response committee or a safety committee’s creation,

He wanted to answer and end everyone’s worries and fears

He then said, “That light fixture has been hanging there for many years.”

Randy L. McClave

Begging for Love

I once begged someone to love me

The way that I truly loved them,

Then there came my wants and my plea

And then they told me with a smile, it was just a whim.

I gave them all that I had

I did what they ever wanted me to do,

Just to make them happy, made me feel glad

And I always said, “I Love You”.

When they needed anything I was always there

They gave me the main reason to arise everyday,

Truly I believed we made the perfect pair

In every known way.

I wanted us together to hear the bird’s sing

I begged them to be my only one,

Now I realized that was the saddest thing

Begging to be loved is the worst thing that I have ever done.

Randy L. McClave

Private Traveler

Let’s travel the world she said

Let’s travel to the countries from which I have read,

We will see the wondrous sites, which bring forth delights

Which many dream about before they are dead.

Let’s board us a plane or maybe a ship

Then let’s sail the air or on the ocean on a trip,

Let us go to where, they speak a different language there

Then in the toast of the country their wine we will sip.

Let’s go and take pictures and make memories

Let’s walk in the cities and on the hillsides and see the sceneries,

We should go to the places, with different beliefs and faces

And look for Mother Nature and not for man’s machineries.

Let’s travel the world just you and I

Because life is so very short, and then we die,

Let’s look on a map, let’s pack our bags and tighten our bootstrap

Then on the ocean or in the air we will either sail or fly.

Let’s travel the world and see the air and ocean blue

Secrets and different cultures I want to also see and taste too,

You got me a passport, I will be your consort

But, then she said, don’t tell anyone that I’m with you.

Randy L. McClave

