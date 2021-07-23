Each New Day

My eyes are finally open

It's the start of a new day.

But as I lie in this warm bed,

I take the time to pray ...

Dear Lord, I want to thank you

for blessings, family and friends.

Fill my heart with kindness

from now until day ends.

May I always do for others,

what I would want them to do.

May I love my neighbor as myself

as you instructed us to do.

May I extend my hand in friendship

and to a stranger give a smile.

It may just be the only one

that they have seen in quite a while.

And when my day gets busy

and I am stressed to just get through,

Give me the patience to get past it

with loving thoughts of You.

And when my day is over

an it's time to go to bed,

Lord bless me and keep me

for all I've done and said.

Each day on earth is a blessing

from our Father up above,

so thank you Lord for each new day,

and especially for your love.

Ann Wisemanm

Your Pride

Never be ashamed of your pride

No matter what people have cried,

Your feelings should not be denied

Your belief you should not ever hide.

No matter of your gender

Your thoughts and belief you should not hinder,

One thing proudly you should always remember

Do not ever surrender.

Always be proud of your race

Always with a smiling and a happy face,

With life always proudly embrace

Never, ever feel sadness or disgrace.

Be honored whose holding your hand

Be rejoicing when someone helps someone else stand,

Their rights and freedom I demand

Their belief by you or me should not be banned.

Feel pride on how you feel today

Feel honor with what you do or say,

From your belief do not be ashamed or run away

And feel pride, even if you are straight or gay.

Randy L. McClave

Lucky I Am

Some of us don’t know how well we have it

In this land of ours of good and plenty,

While many say and think that their life is unfit

While their souls and stomachs are never empty.

I once cried out for a new pair of shoes

Until I saw a man who had no feet,

Then I heard a child cry for food that she refused

Then I saw another child that had nothing to eat.

I once saw a man whom had everything

Then I saw a another man who had nothing at all,

Then that homeless man to God he did sing

While the man with everything was afraid to fall.

I once knew of a woman who pitied her life

Screaming out that no one had it as worse as her,

Then I read of a woman whom died from her own knife

But, of her own problems to no one did she say a word.

I never had any holes in any of my pockets

Then once I saw a man carrying change in a can,

Then I thought about mans own work dockets

I then realized, how lucky that I truly am.

Randy L. McClave

Judge Me

Judge me if you want

Then these facts I will taunt,

I don’t lie or cheat or steal

And I do not hurt others for a thrill.

No one will I ever use

And no person will I take advantage of or abuse,

Of no one am I ashamed

Pride and honor I have always proclaimed.

If anyone ever needed a hand

With help or money I helped them stand,

Gallantry of course will always prevail

So, I have never or will ever strike a female.

My word is of course my oath

From it I was given spiritual growth,

And when God looks down upon me

What I have spoken, he will surely agree.

A promise is a sacred word

Which God almighty has already heard,

So, this I will say as a honest flaunt

Judge me, if you want.

Randy L. McClave

To Fall in Love Again

Unto love like a fantasy I am drawn

So, I will fall in love again in 2021,

So, hopefully before this year does end

I will have someone more than just a friend.

Then when this new year does start,

Again I will have a true love in my heart.

If in 2021 I can’t find my love true

I will then fall in love in 2022,

I don’t mind at all for the extra wait

If excitedly I know I will find my mate.

Then I will know that in that year,

My soul will be full of happiness and cheer.

If in 2022 it’s still only me

I will then, I promise to fall in love in 2023,

I will be so excited for that year to arrive

Again, I know I will feel truly alive.

Just a couple more years and dreams from now,

Then in my heart and soul love again I will allow.

If in 2023 I am still all alone

I will still search and I will not be depressed and moan,

I know that another year will always come

And someday I know, I will find that someone.

Someday I know, I will find that win,

Someday I know, I will be in love once again.

Randy L. McClave

