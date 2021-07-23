Each New Day
My eyes are finally open
It's the start of a new day.
But as I lie in this warm bed,
I take the time to pray ...
Dear Lord, I want to thank you
for blessings, family and friends.
Fill my heart with kindness
from now until day ends.
May I always do for others,
what I would want them to do.
May I love my neighbor as myself
as you instructed us to do.
May I extend my hand in friendship
and to a stranger give a smile.
It may just be the only one
that they have seen in quite a while.
And when my day gets busy
and I am stressed to just get through,
Give me the patience to get past it
with loving thoughts of You.
And when my day is over
an it's time to go to bed,
Lord bless me and keep me
for all I've done and said.
Each day on earth is a blessing
from our Father up above,
so thank you Lord for each new day,
and especially for your love.
Ann Wisemanm
Your Pride
Never be ashamed of your pride
No matter what people have cried,
Your feelings should not be denied
Your belief you should not ever hide.
No matter of your gender
Your thoughts and belief you should not hinder,
One thing proudly you should always remember
Do not ever surrender.
Always be proud of your race
Always with a smiling and a happy face,
With life always proudly embrace
Never, ever feel sadness or disgrace.
Be honored whose holding your hand
Be rejoicing when someone helps someone else stand,
Their rights and freedom I demand
Their belief by you or me should not be banned.
Feel pride on how you feel today
Feel honor with what you do or say,
From your belief do not be ashamed or run away
And feel pride, even if you are straight or gay.
Randy L. McClave
Lucky I Am
Some of us don’t know how well we have it
In this land of ours of good and plenty,
While many say and think that their life is unfit
While their souls and stomachs are never empty.
I once cried out for a new pair of shoes
Until I saw a man who had no feet,
Then I heard a child cry for food that she refused
Then I saw another child that had nothing to eat.
I once saw a man whom had everything
Then I saw a another man who had nothing at all,
Then that homeless man to God he did sing
While the man with everything was afraid to fall.
I once knew of a woman who pitied her life
Screaming out that no one had it as worse as her,
Then I read of a woman whom died from her own knife
But, of her own problems to no one did she say a word.
I never had any holes in any of my pockets
Then once I saw a man carrying change in a can,
Then I thought about mans own work dockets
I then realized, how lucky that I truly am.
Randy L. McClave
Judge Me
Judge me if you want
Then these facts I will taunt,
I don’t lie or cheat or steal
And I do not hurt others for a thrill.
No one will I ever use
And no person will I take advantage of or abuse,
Of no one am I ashamed
Pride and honor I have always proclaimed.
If anyone ever needed a hand
With help or money I helped them stand,
Gallantry of course will always prevail
So, I have never or will ever strike a female.
My word is of course my oath
From it I was given spiritual growth,
And when God looks down upon me
What I have spoken, he will surely agree.
A promise is a sacred word
Which God almighty has already heard,
So, this I will say as a honest flaunt
Judge me, if you want.
Randy L. McClave
To Fall in Love Again
Unto love like a fantasy I am drawn
So, I will fall in love again in 2021,
So, hopefully before this year does end
I will have someone more than just a friend.
Then when this new year does start,
Again I will have a true love in my heart.
If in 2021 I can’t find my love true
I will then fall in love in 2022,
I don’t mind at all for the extra wait
If excitedly I know I will find my mate.
Then I will know that in that year,
My soul will be full of happiness and cheer.
If in 2022 it’s still only me
I will then, I promise to fall in love in 2023,
I will be so excited for that year to arrive
Again, I know I will feel truly alive.
Just a couple more years and dreams from now,
Then in my heart and soul love again I will allow.
If in 2023 I am still all alone
I will still search and I will not be depressed and moan,
I know that another year will always come
And someday I know, I will find that someone.
Someday I know, I will find that win,
Someday I know, I will be in love once again.
Randy L. McClave