This past Memorial Day as I approached my father's grave site I noticed that once again an organization planted a small American Flag at the foot of his grave.
Looking around this country cemetery located on a beautiful hillside in W.Va. I also noticed a flag on my uncle's grave along with many others. I reflected how many of these cemeteries existed across our nation holding those who served and sacrificed. And those veteran cemeteries across the globe who never made it home whose families can't be there to put flowers on their loved one's grave.
Looking down at Dad's footstone only tells name, rank and what war he served in. It doesn't tell the four invasions my father participated in or his ship LST 313 was sunk at Sicily, or the strafing of the beach where men were shot and dying. Nor does it tell of his nightmares now called PTSD he suffered.
This greatest generation and all other veterans toed the line to keep our Democracy and honor that sacred oath to our Constitution. What happened on June 6th, 2021 should be a pain in everybody's heart who loves this country and her values.
A draft dodger conspired with his fellow Republicans to overthrow our Democracy and still today these same politicians endorse Trump and his traitorous act. How can those same Republicans look a vet in the eye and say "Thank you for your service?" They are spineless toadies whose motto is "I stand against Democracy, and kneel at the feet of Trump." Leaving my father's grave I thought, "Dad rest in peace your nightmares are finally over."
Earl Ferguson
Wurtland