IRONTON Local talent will pose as three Rat Pack favorites at a performance Saturday at Ro-Na Theater.
Presented by Ironton aLive and Forte! Productions, “Rat Pack Reunion” will be from 7 to 10 p.m., with COVID safety regulations observed.
Frank Sinatra will be portrayed by Lee Dean; Sammy Davis Jr. by Aristotle Jones and Dean Martin by George R. Snider III. Other Rat Pack-associated characters will be performed and live music will include a small orchestra.
Tickets, which are $10 for adults, $7.50 for seniors and $5 for children, may be reserved by emailing forteproductions2020@gmail.com or call Richard Alan Fisher at (740) 237-5733 or visit facebook.com/richard.a.fisher
One third of the proceeds will go to Free Burma Rangers, an organization supported by Forte Productions.