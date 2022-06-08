CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man indicted on a rape charge was among those indicted this week by a Boyd County grand jury.
Kevin Matney, 57, was indicted Tuesday on a sole count of first-degree rape. If convicted, he faces 10-to-20 years in prison.
According to Matney's indictment, the assault occurred in April 2019. The Boyd County Sheriff's Department investigated the case.
An indictment is merely an accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:
Ronnie D. Norman, 31, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on two counts of first-degree contraband.
John L. Hall, 49, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of auto theft between $10,000 and $1 million.
Mary E. Good, 50, of Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.
Heather Konkle, 29, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of theft by property mislaid or delivered by mistake.
Johnny R. Mahone, 32, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of fourth-degree assault, one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment and one count of first-degree strangulation.
