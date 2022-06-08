Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.