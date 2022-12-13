WESTWOOD The Raceland Rams defeated the Fairview Eagles on the road 56-53 Tuesday night in a 16th Region barn-burner.
Fairview took an early 13-8 lead to end the first quarter. A couple of 3s from senior Tanner Johnson paired with a trey from junior Bubba Day made the difference for the Eagles.
The Rams managed to gain back some ground in the second quarter, pulling within one point, putting up 11 for the frame and holding Fairview to just 3-for-8 from the field.
The Rams were just 4-of-11 in their own right, but a 3 from senior Landyn Newman, the only made triple of the second quarter, helped boost the Rams to just a 20-19 deficit.
At the half, Johnson led in scoring with 12. The Rams were led by junior Christian Large.
The Rams came out of the locker room fired up for the third quarter.
A 9-0 run in the middle of the frame, fueled by three consecutive Eagle turnovers, helped give Raceland a 39-35 lead at the end of three.
Fairview immediately retook the lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter, sinking three quick baskets to go up 41-39.
Both teams traded blows, leading to a 45-45 tie with about three minutes remaining in the game.
From there, Raceland ran off an 8-0 run that suddenly put the Rams up 53-45 with under a minute to go.
Fairview wouldn’t go away, getting a couple of key 3s from Johnson and Day to pull within two with 15.2 seconds remaining.
After a made free throw from Newman, Fairview’s Johnson missed a potential game-tying 3 as time expired, giving the Rams the 56-53 victory.
The Rams play again Friday against Ironton.
Fairview travels to Boyd County on Thursday.
Visit dailyindependent.com for a complete game story.