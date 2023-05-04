RACELAND One swing of the bat decided the outcome Thursday night when East Carter and Raceland hooked up in a 16th Region showdown.
After both teams traded a three-run second inning, it would be East Carter catcher Jaxon Barker who would deliver the knockout blow with a three-run blast to left field to lift the Raiders to a 7-6 win over the Rams. Barker went 3 for 4 in the contest.
“Jaxon has hit it well all year,” East Carter skipper Jeremiah Shearer said. “He stayed back, got his pitch and drove it. I was happy for him. He deserves success and works hard.”
East Carter (19-5) rode the starting pitching of Connor Skaggs to the seventh before Harley Bowen come on to close out the win and earn the save with a groundout, sacrifice fly and a strikeout to end the contest. Skaggs allowed only four hits in the winning effort and struck out six.
“I thought Skaggs battled all night and made some big pitches to get us out of some jams,” Shearer said. “This was a quality win for us against a well-coached ball club who is right in the thick of things in the region.”
East Carter dented the scoreboard first with three runs in the second after Barker’s first hit of game set the offense in motion. Gavin Sexton followed with a two-out single and the Raiders took advantage of a Rams miscue to plate a pair. Levi Hutchinson followed with another two-out hit for a 3-0 Raiders lead.
Raceland (17-8) countered with three runs in the home half of the frame after Parker Fannin worked a one-out walk, Kadin Shore reached on an error and Parker Ison singled in two. Conner Hughes reached on the second error of the inning by the Raiders that evened the contest at 3-3.
“We put ourselves in a hole in the second inning with a couple of miscues,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said. “But we came right back and tied the game with good offensive execution.”
Neither team found any breathing room until the Raiders opened it up in the fifth. Eli Lynd doubled and connected on a sac fly in the seventh to lead the Rams at the plate.
“They took the lead (in the fifth), but I felt like we kept battling all game long,” Mills said. “Hats off to East. Thought they played well.”
Raceland travels to Boyd County tonight. East Carter closes out district play with a trip to Morgan County.
E. CARTER 030 040 0 — 7 7 2
RACELAND 030 011 1 — 6 4 2
Skaggs, Bowen (7) and Barker; Coldiron, Ison (6) and Lynd. W—Skaggs. L—Coldiron. SV—Bowen. 2B—Lynd (R). HR—Barker (EC).