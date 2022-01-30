SUMMIT A late scheduling change didn’t steal Boyd County’s focus.
The host Lions were up so convincingly on Wolfe County in a Saturday matinee, the Wolves outscored Boyd County 23-5 in the fourth quarter and still only got within a 70-49 final margin.
Jacob Spurlock scored 20 points and Rheyce Deboard pitched in 19 for the Lions (14-4), who added Wolfe County to the schedule earlier Saturday as a replacement for East Ridge, which didn’t make the trip.
Spurlock connected on six 3-pointers and Deboard added four treys.
Sawyer Thompson and Elijah Tolson each scored 14 points for the Wolves (14-7).
It was the Lions’ and Wolves’ first meeting since at least 1998, when the KHSAA began keeping comprehensive results online.
WOLFE CO. 7 10 9 23 — 49
BOYD CO. 14 24 27 5 — 70
Wolfe County (49) — Thompson 14, W. Tolson 4, E. Tolson 14, Molands 3, L. Mayabb 4, Voyles 2, Oliver 6, A. Mayabb, Ritchie, Mattingly, Whisman, Creech. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (E. Tolson 3, Thompson 2, Oliver 2). FT: 6-8. Fouls: 16.
Boyd County (70) — Hicks 3, Newsome 7, Ellis 9, Spurlock 20, Deboard 19, Robertson 6, G. Taylor 5, Crum 1, Holbrook, Jackson, D. Smith, Brumfield. 3-Pt. FG: 12 (Spurlock 6, Deboard 4, Robertson 2). FT: 14-23. Fouls: 12.
GIRLS
Raceland 57, East Ridge 31
RACELAND The host Rams outscored the Warriors 16-2 in the first quarter and out-pointed East Ridge again by 10 points in the third frame to blow it open on Saturday.
Emma Broughton scored 18 points and Nim Maynard tallied 11 for Raceland (8-14). Broughton made all seven of her shots in addition to pilfering five of the Rams’ 17 steals.
Leah Wells scored 19 points for East Ridge (4-16), which also beat Rose Hill Christian 52-47 on Saturday.
E. RIDGE 2 10 7 12 — 31
RACELAND 16 14 17 10 — 57
East Ridge (31) — Wells 19, Ratliff 2, Easterling 4, Stanley 6, Mann, Bentley, E. Ramsey, Meade, S. Ramsey. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Stanley 2, Wells). FT: 3-7. Fouls: 10.
Raceland (57) — Maynard 11, Mackie 6, Broughton 18, Picklesimer 3, Hapney 2, Gartin 5, Boggs 7, Burney 5, Thomas, Lacks, Whitt, Tennison. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Mackie 2, Broughton 2, Maynard, Gartin, Boggs, Burney). FT: 7-13. Fouls: 9.
Huntington High 57, Boyd County 49
HUNTINGTON The visiting Lions trailed 24-7 after one quarter and 38-18 at intermission against the top-ranked team in the Mountain State’s largest classification. But Boyd County outscored the Highlanders 31-19 in the second half to get back in it before falling.
Audrey Biggs scored 17 points, Emilee Neese added 12 and Taylor Bartrum pitched in 11 for the Lions (10-8). Neese connected on four treys.
Amani Hickman scored 15 points and Jada Turner netted 14 for Huntington High (12-0).
BOYD CO. 7 11 15 16 — 49
HUNTINGTON 24 14 8 11 — 57
Boyd County (49) — Bartrum 11, S. Stevens, Opell 8, Jordan, Neese 12, Biggs 17, Stewart 1. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Neese 4, Opell, Biggs). FT: 19-27.
Huntington High (57) — Jackson 9, L. Smith 6, M. Smith, Hickman 15, Gray 7, Turner 14, Giles 6. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Gray 2, Turner 2, Giles 2). FT: 7-16.