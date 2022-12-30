WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. Boyd County won its second game at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational on Friday afternoon.
The Lions broke open a close game in the final quarter, outscoring Western, Florida, 17-5, on their way to a 52-29 win.
Boyd County’s defense held the Wildcats to just one field goal over the closing eight minutes.
Jasmine Jordan posted 20 points to lead Boyd County (9-1). Taylor Bartrum added 14 points and Emilee Neese chipped in six.
Western (8-5) had one player in double figures. Tamara Elliott paced her team with 14 points.
BOYD CO. 14 10 11 17 — 52
WESTERN 10 13 11 5 — 39
Boyd County (52) — Bartrum 14, S. Stevens 4, Opell 4, Jordan 20, Neese 6, J. Ray, Moore, Hamilton 2, Stephens, A. Ray. 3-Pt FGs: 3 (Bartrum 2, Neese) FT: 19-26. Fouls: 12.
Western (39) — Elliott 14, Nanton, Ramessar 2, Lewis 6, Lee 3, Ken. Allen, Hallman 4, Key. Allen 8, Manragh 2. 3-Pt FGs: 3 (Elliott 2, Lee) FT: 4-7. Fouls: 20.
BOYS
Leto 65
Boyd County 63
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. Boyd County’s comeback attempt fell just short on Day 2 at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational on Friday.
The Lions held a four-point advantage after one quarter but Leto, Florida, held off Boyd County (10-2) for the two-point win.
Cole Hicks led the Lions with 24 points and hit six 3-pointers. Jason Ellis contributed 14 points and Jacob Spurlock netted 13.
Leto (12-4) also had three players in double figures. Derek Delgardo posted 25 points, Finn O’Neill accumulated 15 and Qu’maur Hobbs finished with 14.
BOYD CO. 18 9 19 17 — 63
LETO 14 17 20 14 — 65
Boyd County (63) — Hicks 24, Spurlock 13, Ellis 14, Taylor 4, R. Holbrook 4, T. Holbrook 2, Martin 2. 3-Pt FGs: 8 (Hicks 6, Spurlock 2) FT: 7-9. Fouls: 13.
Leto (65) — Da. Delgardo 9, Joseph 2, Copeland, O’Neill 15, De. Delgardo 25, Edwards, Hobbs 14. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Da. Delgardo, O’Neill 3, De. Delgardo 2) FT: 9-15. Fouls: 15.