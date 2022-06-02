FLATWOODS The Greenup County Joint Planning Commission delayed action on a proposal to subdivide a lot on Bellefonte Road that could pave the way towards a crematorium on Thursday evening.
Commission chairman Tom Saylor told the handful of concerned citizens gathered at the Flatwoods Municipal Building that because an owner of the lot was out of town, no action would be taken at the meeting.
According to Saylor, the lot is owned by Jason Bailey — of Bailey’s Family Funeral Home — and Regina and Timothy Hammonds.
However, a statement from the funeral home said it had nothing to do with the crematorium.
Saylor said the lot is at 909 Bellefonte Road in Flatwoods.
According to local real estate listings, the property was sold in December 2021. Originally, it held a single family house, however, now it appears to be an empty lot with frame work underway.
The commission will take up the question at the next regular scheduled meeting on July 7 at the Flatwoods Municipal Building at 6 p.m Saylor said.
Saylor took questions from the audience, explaining that the planning commission can only make a recommendation to the Flatwoods City Council, which ultimately decides on it.
Saylor said in his experience, the council always follows the recommendations of the planning commission.
Tina Rucker, a concerned citizen, asked Saylor if there was a certain number of signatures that need to be accumulated on a petition against the proposal before it can be presented to the commission.
Saylor replied that the number of signatures doesn’t matter.
“We follow the law,” Saylor said. “We have two items of concern — whether a zoning change complies with KRS 100, the state zoning laws and the zoning ordinances of the city of Flatwoods.”