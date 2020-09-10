Three weeks has felt like forever. An eventful summer and a pandemic made me wonder if this time would ever come.
Teams on the other side of the river have experienced it, but now we can all get a taste of Friday night lights as we utter three glorious words.
Welcome back, football.
Fall sports is upon us and not a moment too soon. Ohio is beginning its third week on the gridiron and Ironton has already racked up two convincing wins. Marshall followed suit last weekend. Now we get to ball in the Bluegrass.
Soccer and volleyball provided a stellar start to the week that will culminate with a pair of rivalry matchups your pigskin palate will savor.
In honor of Kentucky’s first weekend of football and the first picks column of the season, the selections will include several Bluegrass ballads from The SteelDrivers. Country music superstar Chris Stapleton, former football player and Johnson Central alum, was once a member of the band.
Let’s all play the part of “Peacemaker” and stand “Six Feet Away” so everybody can have an enjoyable fall sports season.
Time for a pick-me-up…
Week 1 picks
Johnson Central 27, Bell County 24. The Golden Eagles are replacing several key players from last year’s state championship team. After returning from “Midnight on (Log) Mountain,” Johnson Central will be celebrating its 16th straight victory.
Boyd County 23, Bath County 13. The Lions are turning past results into the “Ashes of Yesterday” and look towards more success in the future. Boyd County is fired up to play under the lights at its new football facility and will christen its new digs with a win over the visiting Wildcats.
Paintsville 29, East Jessamine 25. The two teams racked up 980 yards of offense when they met last season in Paintsville. The Tigers continue to pay “The Price” of smaller schools as they try to schedule larger ones in the new RPI system. Expect another close contest with the Class 5A Jaguars.
Fairview 27, Morgan County 12. Cougars opponents supplied a similar strategy in 2019, “Can You Run.” Morgan County allowed 235 rushing yards per contest last season. The Eagles recorded that average in last year’s game and will look to do the same again in Westwood.
Ironton 42, Coal Grove 7. Reid Carrico, Tayden Carpenter and the Fighting Tigers will be “Too Much” for the Hornets tonight. Ironton’s offense has already stung two conference opponents.
Nicholas County 30, Lewis County 12. The Lions should plan on taking the “Long Way Down” to Carlisle. The Bluejackets usually make short work of defenses on their home turf.
Russell 27, Rowan County 14. After rescheduling their season opener twice, the Red Devils have found an opponent in the Vikings. Rowan County plans on “Hangin’ Around” early before Nathan Conley and company assert their strength for the victory.
West Carter 24, East Carter 20. The Raiders secured the coveted Barrel for the first time in six years in 2019. Comets running back Leetavious Cline had 196 rushing yards and three scores in that matchup and if you don’t expect to see a performance similar to that again, I feel “Bad For You.”
Pikeville 24, Raceland 23. The two Class A powers see each other quite often and feel it’s always exciting “To Be With You Again.” The Panthers come to town fresh off a state title and find a way to outlast the Rams and a spectacular scene at Ram Stadium.
Listen Up!
Tonight's radio coverage:
Bath County at Boyd County: WKCA 97.7 FM, koolhits1057.com
Morgan County at Fairview: koolhits1057.com
Johnson Central at Bell County: WSIP 98.9 FM
Paintsville at East Jessamine: WKLW 94.7 FM
Coal Grove at Ironton: WIRO 1230 AM
Lewis County at Nicholas County: WKKS 104.9 FM
Rowan County at Russell: WQXX 106.1 FM, koolhits1051.com
East Carter at West Carter: WUGO 99.7 FM, koolhits1057.com
Pikeville at Raceland (Saturday): koolhits1057.com
