With all the dire news coming out of Kentucky State University in recent months, last week’s announcement of a partnership between the school and CHI Saint Joseph Health is a positive step in the right direction for students at the state’s only public HBCU (Historically Black College and University). The Lexington hospital is investing $2.5 million in the Frankfort institution’s nursing program.
CHI Saint Joseph Health CEO Anthony Houston presented a check in that amount to K-State’s Acting President Clara Ross Stamps and the pair signed a memorandum of agreement at a press conference on May 25.
“CHI Saint Joseph Health and Kentucky State University share common core values — collaboration and inclusion,” Houston said. “We are excited about this opportunity to form a transformational and lasting relationship with Kentucky State University to help educate the next generation of nurses across the commonwealth and to build on the quality nursing team we have across Kentucky at CHI Saint Joseph Health.”
According to the agreement, CHI Saint Joseph Health will provide scholarships of up to $20,000 total for as many as 30 students enrolled in the KSU School of Nursing. The award for each student is intended to cover the cost of two years of the associate’s degree or the last two years of the Bachelor of Science in nursing program.
Scholarship recipients must meet program requirements and work with a CHI Saint Joseph Health-appointed liaison throughout the program as well as commit to working at one of the company’s facilities as a registered nurse for 30 months.
“The dire nursing shortage across the country is expected to intensify over the next few years,” Stamps explained. “This partnership with CHI Saint Joseph Health will allow us to work together to expand and increase the diversity of the nursing workforce in Kentucky by helping students achieve their goal of caring for others as we work to continue a journey to excellence in our School of Nursing.”
K-State’s Bachelor of Science nursing program started in 1967 and recently earned a 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination.
“This new partnership will create a lasting and positive difference for many students while tackling a critical nursing shortage,” said Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, who is a KSU alum. “I am invested in making sure my alma mater succeeds as it strives to meet the needs of those it serves.”
We believe this partnership is a win-win for both the school and look forward to what the future holds for both.