AMARILLO, Texas
Are we really as divided as a society, as a country, as we keep hearing that we are?
COVID-19 is kicking up again. We thought we had it beat, and yet now it seems like you should think long and hard about getting on a ladder (at least if you’re as clumsy as me) on the off chance you might fall off and need to visit an emergency room stretched ultra-thin or a hospital bed that might not be available.
Thing is, we never really agreed as a society how to handle COVID-19, and that seems even more pronounced this go-around.
Want to feel really depressed about the direction of our country? Spend five minutes reading Facebook comments about anything anyone posts about COVID-19, or anything else, as far as that goes.
And, the fact of the matter is, social media have given anyone and everyone a bully pulpit. Actual expertise in medicine, health or public policy is no longer a prerequisite to have a voice — an amplified one — to weigh in on matters that, for some, might mean the difference between life and death. Nor is the ability to communicate that knowledge. Or tact. Or even the ability to get through a sentence without firing an insult.
All of this was spinning between my ears as several members of my generation gathered on my cousin’s back porch last Saturday in Amarillo, Texas, hours after burying our grandfather a couple hours’ drive to the northeast in Balko, Oklahoma.
COVID-19 came up in our conversation, and the pandemic, and the response and approach to it, had been the subject of a nasty discussion on Facebook between a couple of members of our family a few weeks earlier.
I was admittedly a little on edge that a similar discussion would break out in person. Everyone present was related, by blood or by marriage, but that is hardly a guarantor of civility, and any group as large as an extended family will usually have varying viewpoints on everything from who should be (or is) the duly elected president to what the best brand of toilet paper is.
Throw such issues as mask and vaccine mandates into the mix, especially in a family that has a healthy streak of libertarianism — likely born from a patriarch and matriarch who survived the Dust Bowl, the Great Depression and raising five daughters on a farm in one of the most drought-prone places in America, the Oklahoma Panhandle, with their faith and sheer force of will — and things are bound to get a little tense.
Anyway, we talked. Almost everyone talked. And everyone listened. And people disagreed, but they listened.
Social media may have broadened our world — you could chat up someone from Montana or Turkmenistan at a moment’s notice — but it’s also made it more shallow. How many of our Facebook “friends” or Twitter “followers” are people we know well enough to stop and talk to if we saw them at the mall?
And if we don’t know people well enough to talk to them in a meaningful way, why do we think we know them well enough to disagree with them to the death?
Truth is, we don’t. The Internet provides the capability for nearly infinite space to communicate one’s perspective. But we don’t use that digital space correctly. We don’t listen to nuanced points. We certainly don’t try to understand context and circumstance. And we absolutely don’t give grace to people we don’t think deserve it, and most of the time we don’t think they deserve it if they disagree with us.
We may be in a battle for our lives with the pandemic (and maybe that’s melodramatic — it’s probably too early to tell if that’s true for the general population) but we’re also in a battle for America’s soul. And we can win it, but it isn’t something we can legislate nor elect our way out of.
We have to talk to each other. And we have to listen. We have to act like we’re talking to people — not personae that only exist on a screen or in a distant, hypothetical sense.
