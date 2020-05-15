May 16-17 cartoon
Obituaries
Harry C. Roberts,74,of Ashland, Kentucky, passed Thursday,May14, 2020, in St.Mary's Medical Center, Huntington,W.Va. Survived by wife, Charlotte Queen Roberts. No services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville,Ohio, assisting family with arrangements. Condolences to the family at eh…
Phillip Cooper 71, died Wednesday. Private services will be conducted at Stone Family Cemetery in Garrison. Please leave a favorite memory or condolence to malonefuneralhome.com.
- Former Boyd deputy sheriff pleads guilty to civil rights violation
- City commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
- Five new cases in Boyd over two days
- Braidy director has interesting past
- Louisa woman passes out at wheel, charged with DUI
- McGrath’s goal: Ditch Mitch — Former Marine pilot inching closer to primary
- Safety comes first: Churches aren't sure when they will open
- Olive Hill woman tries twice to steal cruiser
- Off the Hook? Elliott with no reported COVID cases
- Car retrieved from pond
