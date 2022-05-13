Two months ago, Ashland hosted the mini SOAR Summit, which was the smaller version of the 54-county annual Summit, recently held in Corbin last October.
The mission and intent for both of the Shaping Our Appalachian Region events reiterated the new economy and tourism along with our distinct, regional culture that needs to be fostered and promoted for a new economy of tomorrow.
The message was clear and the stories from the various breakout sessions were inspiring: we all need to build up our local communities and support each other regionally as a destination. It’s not a competition.
Attending the fall summit in Corbin was a melancholy moment to go back to my first, “old Kentucky home,” where we used to live. You might know that is also the home of Colonel Sander’s original restaurant location, too. When we lived there it was a dry county as well but to see the downtown Main Street transformation and the various commercial arteries off the interstate develop and flourish into a first-class destination was astounding!
When we relocated to this area 15 years ago this month, I saw another new region of potential discovery and exciting development.
At that time there was the steel industry and the historic Amanda furnace along with the iron and coal industries as well as the community medical industry. As we know, that has all changed but what has not changed is the incredible destination appeal for the great outdoors, local history and culture of the area and the arts as well. These are the assets that both regional Summits focused upon and the breakout sessions spoke about in great length.
Now it is up to all of us to look to the future and see what we have that so many others come to appreciate from far away.Things like sold-out concerts at the Paramount Arts Center of various musical genres, where people from all three states converge to enjoy.
When Rush Off Road hosts 8,000 people at its outdoor terrain park for a long weekend, you know they are exploring the local areas, too. Most recently, a custom car rally came touring through the area for a three-day weekend including visitors from eight different states where they enjoyed our restaurants, local hotels and the scenic country roads.
I also know that some people don’t like rock-n-roll with beer at the Paramount or the traffic on Route 3 or sports cars lined up in parking lots, but these are tourism dollars pouring into beautiful, rural Appalachia. With that comes people staying in local hotels, eating in local restaurants and shopping in local stores. They enjoy the hospitality and adventure here, and share it with others who then come and visit, too.
I hear so many local friends tell me about Gatlinburg or Fayetteville or Asheville and how wonderful it is to go there each year. Well it’s time we capitalize on what resources we have right here and make the best of it.We have all seen the transformation during the recent years around the various local communities from Grayson, Russell and Ashland as well as Ironton or Portsmouth and beyond.
When one of these areas has a successful event, we all win because the visitors will return and explore even more! The tri-state has so much more to offer than ever before, so free your state of mind and enjoy it all right here, near where we live.