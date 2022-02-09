I want to applaud the valiant effort of Macon Adkins, a Russell High School senior class officer who spoke up at a recent school board meeting regarding the status of the school lunch program quality and offerings.
After a week of social media topics on the subject, she attended the public meeting with a room full of school officials, administrators and cafeteria workers to voice her concerns eloquently, with respect and sincerity. That is what the education system should foster, and it gives me hope for future generations to be able to question how the world works and when it needs to be fixed just as much.
I should also note the excellent, fair and balanced reporting by journalist Emily Porter, who wrote almost two full pages of coverage that began on the front page, filled a page inside the Jan. 31 edition and ended on the back page, too.
After Miss Adkins finished her plea for help with the nutritional offerings at the school, she was commended by the board for her bravery and steadfast mission. However, the mood in the room changed entirely over the next 15-minute monologue filled with denial, defense and gloom. The tone and delivery was along the line of how disappointed the board was that this social media abuse and twisted facts have blemished the reputation of the school. It continued with how nobody had ever complained to any of them before this digital disgust and petition evolved just over a week prior.
The speech went on to commend the cafeteria workers, who show up to work at 6 a.m. and dedicate their efforts to providing the morning and afternoon nutrition according to USDA standards for all students. I feel it was intended to shame Miss Adkins into feeling guilty as if this was personally against them, particularly, which she clearly stated early it was not, while apologizing and regretted if this caused anyone harm. Then came the excuses or facts of supply chain delivery delays.
I was just one of only a handful of parents in the room of almost 40 people, one of the few not on the payroll, where I suspect, the elected and appointed in charge would normally be sitting in an empty public meeting at the school board chambers.
This column is not about the food quality or the bruised ego of the administration. I am writing about the obvious disconnect between the students and the staff as well as the parents and the administrators. There were many social media posts from students and parents alike speaking out about the issues. No clarification was to be heard from the school on public social media or their very own page. (There is now a new page recently launched for the cafeteria food offerings).
This was never meant to be a fight by the students but could have been a lesson of enlightenment from those in charge had they chosen to be part of the dialogue. This could have been turned into a lesson of education, not of oppression or admonishment. I believe that in times of discord or upheaval there can be moments of unity, peace and learning, if responded to openly and honestly.
I hope more youth begin to speak up and question right from wrong. I trust the teachers and parents alike can empower the young minds to seek and learn how to make positive changes, for their future depends upon the very nature of human communication in a harmonious and constructive way.
VINCENZO FRESSOLA is a Russell resident and a member of the Russell City Council.