Virginia Point, which sits at the mouth Big Sandy River in present-day Kenova, Wayne County, was a major landmark throughout the 1800s and served as a crossing point for stagecoaches traveling along the James River and Kanawha Turnpike beginning in the 1830s.
During the 1850s, it was expected that the Covington & Ohio Railroad would locate its terminus there, and the Morgan family, absentee owners of the property, laid out a town called Morganza. Although streets were mapped and lots were sold, the town existed primarily on paper. By the time of the Civil War, Morganza was gone, and the vacant land was once again used solely for hunting. A large duck pond was located in the middle of the property, and the woods themselves became known as the Morganza Woods.
In addition to the abundant game for hunters, the lack of authority over the land made Virginia Point a haven for people looking to escape the restrictions of more civilized nearby communities. People from West Virginia congregated with those from the across the rivers in Ohio and Kentucky. Some enterprising men saw opportunity in the lack of law and order present on Virginia Point. By the 1870s, and likely earlier, businessmen had opened “whiskey dens” there.
The earliest instance of crime recorded on Virginia Point occurred in May of 1874. A man named Van Buren Prince traveled from Catlettsburg to Virginia Point to purchase a jug of whiskey for 50 cents; however, he attempted to pay with a counterfeit $10 bill. The saloon keeper did not have change and traveled with Prince to Catlettsburg to get it. It was quickly determined the bill was fake, and Prince was arrested. In addition to counterfeiting, Prince had worked as a lawyer and preacher.
Undoubtedly, the most infamous crime to occur on Virginia Point occurred in August 1878 when 17-year-old Laban Walker shot and killed saloon operator Patrick Nolan. A few days earlier, Nolan’s saloon had nearly burned, and Nolan had supposedly accused Walker of setting the fire. When Walker found out, he confronted Nolan and fatally shot him. Walker was quickly arrested, tried and found guilty of murder for which he was hanged at Wayne the following year.
One well-known saloon on Virginia Point was the White Bear, which was in existence by the 1880s. Described as “a house of somewhat disreputable character,” the establishment was on the bank of the Big Sandy near the mouth. The Bear was known to be a “resort of rapid young people of both sexes.” The Bear was at least partially owned by a man named Henry Freeze, reportedly known by the nickname “Jesse James of the Big Sandy.” Freeze was said to have “made a specialty of lawlessness for some time back.”
One Sunday night in early May of 1885, a party of five men, four from Wayne County and one from Pike County, Kentucky, were gathered at the entrance to the White Bear waiting to go inside. Without warning, Henry Freeze appeared around the side of the saloon and opened fire on the group with a revolver. Of the five shots fired by Freeze, two hit men named David Stewart and Peter Canterbury in the legs. Chester Honaker of Pike County was struck in the stomach and died of his wounds. Freeze was arrested for murder and stated he was defending his saloon. The results of the case are unknown.
In September 1890, a group of men were playing poker on a boat docked on Virginia Point. A dispute arose during the game, and a fight broke out. Several men were badly cut with knives, but no arrests were made.
Well into the 1890s, crime continued to overrun Virginia Point. “A large crowd of toughs” gathered there every Sunday to drink and play cards. In May of 1894, James Prince and Frank Loar, both of Catlettsburg, were gambling over a card game. A dispute arose over 15 cents, and Prince struck Loar in the head with a brick, killing him. A few days later, Prince was said to be in jail in Catlettsburg awaiting transport back to Wayne County. In June, Wayne County Sheriff James Henry Lambert and a posse of 12 deputies entered Catlettsburg to arrest Prince.
By the 1890s, “prize fights” were occurring regularly on Virginia Point. When Kenova was incorporated, there was discussion of putting an end to the fights, but they continued to take place. On Nov. 4, 1895, one such bout took place between Charles Miller of Cincinnati and James Kiser of Ironton. The fighters competed for a prize of $100. After eight rounds, a punch from Miller to the head “paralyzed” Kiser. A crowd of 200 watched the fight, and when it was over, several brawls erupted in the audience resulting in “plenty of black eyes and sore heads."
ROBERT THOMPSON is a Marshall University graduate and high school teacher who has researched and written about local history for more than a decade.