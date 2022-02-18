Have you ever wished that time travel was real? Envision climbing into your time machine and heading off to days of long ago to see what life was like. Or maybe you would rather visit the future.
As a history buff, I would love to journey into the past, meet my ancestors, and pepper them with a multitude of questions that pass through my mind. Imagine for a moment that time travel was possible. Then come with me as we travel back in time and explore the origins of Greenup County.
Our first stop is at a time prior to the county’s official establishment. As far back as 200 B.C., Native Americans first occupied what is now Greenup County. Archaeologists have studied artifacts discovered in earthworks located near the mouth of the Scioto River and determined that they are likely from the Adena and Hopewell cultures.
Then, as early as the late 17th century, people began migrating into what is now Kentucky. As the population grew, land grants were awarded as consideration for military service in the French and Indian War and, later on, the American Revolution. Even the famous Virginia orator, Patrick Henry, was given 400 acres in what is now western Greenup County, although he never saw his land.
In 1803, Greenup County was formed from part of Mason County. While the original land area was larger than it is today, other counties would be formed from it: Lewis (1806), Lawrence (1821), Carter (1838) and Boyd (1860).
The new county was named for Christopher Greenup, a Revolutionary War veteran and statesman, who would rise to become Kentucky’s third governor in 1804. Greenupsburg, incorporated in 1818, was chosen to be the county seat. The town’s name was officially changed to Greenup in 1873 averting mail service confusion with Green County’s Greensburg.
During the county’s infancy, government business was likely conducted out of settlers’ homes until a log courthouse was constructed in 1807. This functioned until a brick structure was built in 1816. This courthouse lasted until it was damaged in the 1937 flood. The Public Works Administration then constructed the current courthouse in 1939.
Stories of some of the early settlers are worth exploring. Jesse B. Boone, son of the famous frontiersman Daniel Boone, was active in the early affairs of the county and town. While it is said that Daniel was a short-term resident, tales about him include a carving found on a tree that said, “Daniel Boone killed a bar (sic).”
Daniel Boone’s friend, Simon Kenton, owned a considerable amount of land in the county, although he was never a resident.
Andrew Hood lived in the area prior to 1803. Greenup County was established after organizers met in Hood’s home. The county courts were organized and held there as well.
Capt. Moses Fuqua was a descendant of French Huguenots and a Revolutionary War veteran. He purchased over 1,000 acres above the mouth of Tygart Creek without first seeing it.
It’s too bad that going back in time is not possible. Maybe it would be if you would invent a time machine. Meanwhile, I’ll work on compiling my list of questions to pepper people with!
