I remember when my daughter (who now is an adult) was a very small child and the discussion came up about whether or not she should be vaccinated against one of the most ubiquitous childhood diseases, chickenpox.
Now chickenpox might not be one of the childhood diseases that can cripple a child, or worse, result in death, but it is in fact quite a nasty thing to wish upon anyone. Temperatures in children can reach 102 degrees, and the sores come in (several) recurring waves and itch terribly.
The only positive to getting it once is that you’ll probably never get it again. Yay for lifetime immunity.
But is it? Sure, you’ll never get it twice, but it never really goes away, either. Well, it does, but it also leaves you with a susceptibility to something far more unpleasant that often lasts quite a bit longer — and you can get it more than once. Chickenpox leaves behind the rather ominous sounding Varicella-Zoster (sounds like the villain in the next Dr. Strange movie, doesn’t it?), which later in life can cause you to develop shingles. It’s quite an unpleasant surprise from something you thought you’d beaten decades before.
Now, I had known this when my daughter’s pediatrician asked me whether or not I wanted her to be vaccinated. And of course, my wife knew as well, because how do you think I found out? So, basically, the doctor was asking me if I wanted to either give my daughter a vaccine that had proven effectiveness, or just let her get sick with a disease she would almost certainly survive. On the face of it, it didn’t sound as if I could mess up too badly either way. But it wasn’t really that simple — OK, it was simple because I (and my wife) had already made a decision.
My position at the beginning of any such situation has always been that I wouldn’t want my daughter or wife to even get sick, if I had any control of the situation at all. Her pediatrician recommended that he would just let her get chickenpox, but he — along with all of the children he didn’t have — had never had chickenpox. I, on the other hand, had; in fact, I had all of the chickenpox, so much so that I almost sprouted feathers.
The itching alone was maddening. Remember the bear from the old cartoon who scratches his backside against a post? I was that bear; except I was scratching everything against everything. I had chickenpox on the soles of my feet so bad I couldn’t wear shoes — even my Batman slippers (I was 5) hurt too much to wear. My mother used every medicine and home remedy she could find and did everything short of tie my hands together, but I still scratched until I bled. This, my friends, was what the doctor recommended I let my daughter “just get over.” Needless to say, and along with my wife’s agreement of course, my daughter got the vaccine. And a new pediatrician.
Yes, I survived chickenpox, and in spite of the extreme case I endured, I also managed to avoid the scarring some people got as a result of their brush with the disease. These days my Batman slippers (size 10, wide) fit just fine and don’t hurt a bit. But unlike my daughter who has a least some protection, there is the risk that it will come back around like some old comic villain when I least expect it. Shingles belong on the roof of your house, and not on your body. It even sounds painful, and it’s one more thing for me to plan against; and there is more of me now to itch.
But fortunately, that is one thing my daughter might not have to worry about.