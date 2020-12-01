It is really hard for human beings to keep a clear focus when it comes to results and expectations. This isn’t because we can’t keep track of things like that, but when you add in a plan of effort and the ramifications of that plan, well, it becomes a lot like work.
And whether we are lazy or not, work has shall we say “overtones” we would rather not examine. Because of this, we all become that kid in school who watches the clock and groans when they realize (the same as the last 10 times they checked it) it is still a long time until lunch or recess.
This is truly unfortunate because, in this instance especially, the focus and understanding how the plan works will work in our favor. And though it might not make it less undesirable — we want lunch and recess now, after all — focus and planning can help us gauge our progress more effectively than the uncooperative wall clock in Mrs. McGlouthlin’s classroom. Sorry Mrs. M, but hey, I wasn’t the one who gave me your class right before lunch. On the other hand, if I had been in your class after lunch, you might have had to listen to me snore.
Plans are ridiculously easy to make and focusing on just the end goal is fairly easy to maintain as well. But it is all that inconvenient stuff in the middle that gives us all the problems. I plan, for instance, to not annoy my long-suffering wife and the goal is to have a very happy wife who smiles a lot and feeds me bacon and pie. Sounds great all around, I know, but somewhere in the middle it all breaks down and “I” happen, typically in the form of my mouth that won’t quite remain shut when it should. Maybe I should get that checked ...
... Somewhere between the beginning and the end we lose track of the simple fact that it is always the middle that makes it all possible. We might all have the goal of looking like a model for a Giorgio Armani or Chanel No. 5 perfume commercial, but the power of positive (and wishful) thinking will only take us so far. Even with favorable genetics, there is always real work that goes into accomplishing anything. Not to mention discipline and perhaps a good deal of foresight. Bacon and pie, sadly, are probably not conducive to washboard abs and clean swimsuit lines. I am certain the aroma is more pleasing, however.
Extreme examples notwithstanding, we can’t discount the value of work. We must first use a muscle in order to make that muscle stronger. And along with recognizing the importance of work, we need to realize and appreciate the side effects of “putting in” the work. The side effect of using muscles, of course, is that those muscles are going to get sore. Most of us won’t experience the joys serious weightlifters do the day after “leg day” when they stagger and stumble about on intentionally maxed-out and overtaxed legs, but we will no doubt feel as though we have made a “serious mistake” the day after any extended activity.
This is where the best laid plans, all the good intentions, and many of the ill-conceived New Year’s resolutions break down. We all lace up our Black Friday special running shoes and slip on those cool fingerless weightlifting gloves the first day with all the excitement of a kid opening a Christmas present. We run, we lift, and all of us think we are Rocky Balboa — shadow-boxing included, of course — when we get through the first day of our “plan.” And depending upon where we were physically when this started, it might not catch up to us on the second day, but Days 3, 4 and 5 are coming and eventually we hit it the Wall of Reality. None of this, we realize, works as fast as we thought.
Somewhere in the early stages we realize that slippers are in fact much more comfortable than running shoes and our fingers are pretty sore when we try to fit them into those gloves. Maybe we will just “rest up” today and hit it twice as hard tomorrow. Yeah, that will work. It’s all exercise after all, so why should it matter if we change it up a little? And at that point, because we have failed to really examine the plan and its ultimate goal, the end result starts becoming less tangible to us and by default discouragement is a real concern because we might be beginning to doubt if we can ever reach it.
When this happens, we have fallen into the very common trap made by a lack of understanding and perspective. Even an impractical goal of walking from Kentucky to California, for instance, is (at least theoretically) possible to achieve. But simply deciding we are going to do so, then planning on what we will see when we get there, is impractical without first marking out the roads we must travel and considering the difficulties to do so. And to think that such a goal could be achieved without effort, sacrifice and discomfort dooms the endeavor to failure.
It is human nature to want to skip to “the good stuff.” But like reading the last chapter of a book first, we have eliminated all of the stuff in the middle that gives it meaning. And in the case of our health, it is actually not possible anyway, even if we were able to somehow pull off the end result. This is true if for no other reason than putting in the work (and all that entails) along the way gives us the strength and the skill to maintain our goals once we reach them. And doing the work also inspires us to make and reach other goals in the future.
Fortunately, the closest most of us will ever need to get to the walking to California goal is listening to “California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas while we’re on a treadmill. No, most of our health goals are less grandiose, and far more personal. We want to improve our health to live and feel better — and there is also nothing wrong with wanting to look better as well. We just need to remember that getting sore (and perhaps eating fewer bacon sandwiches) might be uncomfortable and inconvenient, but it is also one of the most important parts of the process. In a very real way, it is what ultimately gets us where we want to go.