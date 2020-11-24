If you read enough of (or any) of my columns, you will inevitably encounter my metaphoric comparisons between life and automobiles. I come by it honestly, as the saying goes, because my father worked on cars his entire life and I grew up in a garage.
That being said, the parallels do work if for no other reason than there are a lot of “moving parts” in both automobiles and life. And the more moving parts you have in something, well, the more you will eventually need to work on each or all of those parts.
Sometimes, when things get really bad, those parts will need replaced. When an automobile breaks down or even stops performing as well, it is a simple (though somewhat expensive) matter of buying a new part and installing it. Repairing and/or replacing parts on people is quite a bit trickier, I admit, but we will get to that later. Even automobiles have their challenges; and a lot of those problems (for both automobiles and people) revolve around the concept of any given part being “universal.”
Seriously, it has been my experience that whenever a part is “one size fits all” then it usually means that part doesn’t actually fit anything. Oh, we can make it work, but it is nowhere as easy as packaging makes it sound. And we seldom get the same performance from a part that has been altered to accommodate numerous different models of vehicles as opposed to one designed for the specific vehicle we happen to be working on. The manufacturer even lists a preference for tires, after all, so why would we think that a radio from a subcompact car would really give us the sound we would expect if we installed it in a Lamborghini?
This dynamic applies to people as well. Obviously, “replacing” parts on a human being is much more difficult, and in many cases impossible with the current medical technology. It’s not like we can drive up to the local clinic after all and say, “Need to change my blood today, Fred. It’s due, and I think this time I’ll try B-positive, because it’s got a few miles on it.”
And if we are having back problems, we can’t just ask a doctor to replace our spine. “Been riding a little low lately, Doc, and having problems on the turns. Why don’t you beef up the suspension and add a six-inch lift kit while you got it up on the rack.”
No, even though new hydraulics would be useful to me, especially, every morning when I get out of bed, it isn’t something that is currently available. And if it were, I’m sure someone would try to convince us that the same parts would fit a 16-year-old girl and a 70-year-old man.
Obviously, there are some things that would benefit anyone across the spectrum of age and gender because we do share the same basic biology after all. But we need to remember that there are as many differences as there are similarities. Humans, like automobiles, have a lot of those “moving parts,” and each part affects how the other parts work. And with people, there are also a host of factors like metabolism, genetics and even lifestyle that make it difficult to find a “universal” anything.
But still the belief persists that every one of us will respond to changes such as diet, exercise and overall health maintenance in exactly the same way. There are certain things that can be taken as benchmarks, but the exact needs of the individual are just that — that individual’s exact needs. We all know that exercise yields serious benefits to everyone, but results vary depending upon the individual. In any group of people following the same weight loss program, for example, there is no guarantee that each member of the group will lose 12 pounds. Some lose two, some lose eight, and there will be at least a few who lose more than 12 pounds.
Take me, for instance. I drink a lot of liquid, so much so that doctors wince when I tell them how many pots of coffee I consume on a daily basis. Added to that is the amount of water, soft drinks and even the water content of the foods I eat. I mention this because, if you and I were to adopt the same food plan and exercise regimen, the initial results would be that I am going to lose weight faster — simply by limiting the volume of liquid. And this is only an example of a difference in lifestyle. Sure, it’s possible you drink as much coffee as I do, but it isn’t very likely.
The same is true when building muscle and endurance through exercise.
We all want, if not a quick fix, and sometimes, when we don’t see results equal to what others have seen, it can be discouraging. We might simply want to throw our hands up and walk away. But before we get to that point, we need to consider what benefits we are receiving as opposed to what we think we should be getting.
Our health is not anyone else’s health. Did walking all those steps and monitoring them with our fitness watch make us look like everyone else? Probably not — but we are getting the benefit of the steps we took. Did lifting all those weights make us look like a bodybuilder? Perhaps, but again probably not. However, the strength we gained from it is ours and it improves our ability to live our lives and do all the other things we need or want to do. Our efforts and results are personal to us — and their efforts and results are personal to them. The two might seem similar, but they aren’t and don’t need to be the same.
It is inevitable that we compare ourselves to others, but it is a habit we should all try to break. Our only real competition is with ourselves, after all. And honestly it isn’t so much a competition as it is a challenge.
If we challenge ourselves to work to improve every day, then it’s even a competition we can’t lose. Unless of course we base our goals on other people’s results — then it’s a competition we can’t win. Wouldn’t it be tragic if we were to lose simply because we weren’t someone else?