Strength, grace and raw energy are three of the adjectives people use when describing that amazing athlete, the precocious pixie of gymnasts, Simone Biles. She is amazing on so many levels, but all her gifts pale in comparison to what I can do when I run into a spider web climbing the front steps at twilight.
And I'll bet I could teach her a few moves she has never seen when it comes to face-swatting and freestyle digging imaginary spiders out of the back of my shirt. But don't be sad, Simone; I have had decades more practice than you.
The legendary Babe Ruth — the Sultan of Swat himself — was the terror of every baseball made during the age of America's favorite pastime. But let me tell you, the Babe is a rank amateur compared to me after I hit a yellow jacket nest with the lawnmower. That is some serious swatting, and Barry Bonds himself hasn't beaten my record. No, I am the home run king when it comes to keeping angry insects away from my face — and I'm a fairly good sprinter when that happens, too, so take that, Usain Bolt.
And let’s talk about jumping. You think Michael Jordan had “hang time” on the basketball court? Well, you have never seen what I can do when my bare foot lands on a Lego block — serious, there are spots in my ceiling that are 8 foot and 1 inch. True story. Well, maybe not. But you get the idea. I can jump when I have to, but I usually don't because I spill my coffee. Still, I can do at least a version of all the things I just mentioned, even if I am not quite on the Olympic or professional level. And I have an enormous amount of respect for everyone I just mentioned, but the comparisons are still accurate.
We all have muscle, tendons, bones and all of the other things that make up the human body. Sure there are certain advantages and disadvantages different people have, thanks to the wonderful world of genetics. But let’s not discount determination either. Simone Biles, I am sure, has an enormous amount of athletic ability; but the truth is, she had to work to become the Simone Biles we all know and love. Olympic-level ability doesn't just happen. At the very least, the raw ability has to be refined.
Still, it is easy to forget when watching someone like Biles, Jordan or Ruth, who make it look so effortless that there was a lot of sweat, failure and the grit to start again involved in what we see. Now I am certain if you ever see me doing a handstand it’s because I have fallen through the second story and landed that way, but even I can become more flexible without the benefit of spider webs or bees. But I would have to work at it. A lot. Which of course is what everyone (except me) in this column has done. Most days I just grunt a lot when picking the legos up out of the floor. And the only jumping I do on a regular basis is across several floor tiles in the kitchen after my wife tells me the bacon is ready.
The good news is, we don't all have to be Simone or Usain. But if we want to be able to continue using the muscles, tendons, bones, etc., that we have then we all need to do just that; use them. Health is almost the only thing you gain more of after you use it up. The more we move directly affects how much we can move. Walk three steps and your body responds by getting strong enough to walk three more steps. Flexibility (barring a medical condition) improves with every stretch, and soon we can pick up those Legos without threatening dire retribution on the manufacturer. Stretch enough and we might be able to pick up two Legos.
Even though I am relatively certain the amazing Miss Biles could pick the Lego up with her toes and place it on her own head, that isn't the point. Whether or not we could ever compete on an athletic field is of less importance than being able to do the things we need to do in our everyday life. So rather than give in to a never ending variety of excuses, we just need to remember that we have all the basic equipment that star athletes do, and we can refine them to our own needs. Because even though I have never had to slam dunk my computer, walking up my front steps without grunting would be a definite plus. Besides, the cats look at me weird, and think I'm barking at them.